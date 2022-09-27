Fox Theatre Welcomes an Evening of Conversation and Song with Jason Isbell & Will Welch

Jason Isbell & Will Welch Jason Isbell & Will Welch

For one night only on Saturday, Dec. 17, fans of American singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will have the chance to attend a very special night at the Fox Theatre at An Evening of Conversation and Song with Jason Isbell & Will Welch. Will Welch, Atlanta native and Global Editorial Director for GQ Magazine, and musician Jason Isbell will discuss how “the New Masculinity” movement came on the scene and how they’ve chosen to represent it through their areas of fashion and music, respectively. Audiences can expect a thought-provoking and entertaining night of conversation and song at the historic Fox Theatre. Tickets, starting at $45.50 plus applicable fees, go on sale this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at foxtheatre.org , the Fox Theatre Ticket Office, or by calling 855-285-8499.

The Fox Theatre’s premium Marquee Club presented by Lexus, will be sold with Club Level seating in the theatre’s front balcony section called the Loge. Club Level seats will be available for purchase and include early access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus 90 minutes before showtime, pre-show food from a seasonal menu, private restrooms, premium cash bars, and rooftop access.

Follow both Jason Isbell and Will Welch on social at @jasonisbell and @willwelch.