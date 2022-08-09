29-Year-Old Tara Campbell Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In McMinnville (McMinnville, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.
According to the officials, 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville fled from the police after she ran a red light at US Highway 70 and State [..]
More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Nashville Accident News
- Recent Memphis Accident News
- Recent Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Tennessee Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Tennessee? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0