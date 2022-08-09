ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

29-Year-Old Tara Campbell Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In McMinnville (McMinnville, TN)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. 

According to the officials, 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville fled from the police after she ran a red light at US Highway 70 and State [..]

WDEF

Body Found on Grove Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

McMinnville woman killed in car crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
