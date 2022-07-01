ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coca-Cola Roxy Events at The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a diverse collection of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of music to the stage for guests to discover. All venue information can be found here.

· Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks.

Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 7 p.m.

· Sad Summer Festival 2022 - Presented By Journeys

Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

· Coheed and Cambria "A Window of the Waking Mind Tour"

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

· CHVRCHES

Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8 p.m.

· Fleet Foxes: Shore Tour

Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 8 p.m.

