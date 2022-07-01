Coca-Cola Roxy Events at The Battery Atlanta
The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a diverse collection of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of music to the stage for guests to discover. All venue information can be found here.
· Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks.
Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 7 p.m.
· Sad Summer Festival 2022 - Presented By Journeys
Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
· Coheed and Cambria "A Window of the Waking Mind Tour"
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
· CHVRCHES
Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8 p.m.
· Fleet Foxes: Shore Tour
Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 8 p.m.
