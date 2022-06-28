ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

As Crozer Health Cuts Programs, 2 Recovery Services Come on Board

 3 days ago

The Crozer Chester Medical Center.Image via Crozer Chester Medical Center Facebook page.

Those in recovery frustrated by program closures at Crozer Health can now turn to two MVP Recovery services that started Monday in Delaware County, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

A 24/7 help hotline and an access center will help people connect with treatment services.

Both services are being activated by Media-based MVP Recovery. The CRS Warm Hand-off hotline program is available 24 hours, seven days a week.

It is also opening the Delaware County Access Center.

“If you’re a Delaware County resident and you need help, you call this number,” Brian Corson, founder of MVP Recovery, said of the 855-MVP-2410 hotline. “There are people there to help you.”

Prospect Medical Holdings, the for-profit owner of the Crozer Health medical system, has been severely reducing or eliminating services throughout Delaware County.

On April 21, Crozer Health announced it was closing the substance abuse clinic at Delaware County Memorial and the “First Steps” inpatient acute substance abuse and addiction unit and the Crisis Center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Those are slated to close Aug. 31.

In response, Delaware County staff reached out to create partnership contracts with other providers to fill the gap,  including MVP Recovery.

Read more at Daily Times

chip banks
3d ago

Here it comes you guys a money grab. Now despite all the billions we spend on healthcare these companies go broke or claim it

IN THIS ARTICLE
