ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

When Phoenixville Couple Left Free Flowers on Their Front Porch, They Didn’t Expect Such Poppy-ular Results

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oxUh_0gOKjOYy00
Image via Front Porch Flower Farm.

After Rob and Jen Jones placed extra flowers on the porch of their Phoenixville home for anyone to take in the summer of 2017, a few kind neighbors left payments in exchange for the otherwise-free bouquets.

The husband and wife soon realized the potential that sat before them, and it quickly manifested in what is now known as the Front Porch Flower Farm.

The 0.3-acre micro-farm, formed in their own backyard, is a combination of Jen’s love for flowers and design and Rob’s passion for gardening and growing. Now, they sell chemical-free, seasonal flowers from June to October.  

Their sustainable practices ensure that they leave the soil healthier than when they started and that their customers receive the freshest blooms. In order to keep the bugs, slugs, and other creatures away, the Joneses employ ducks and beneficial insects to maintain their garden’s beauty. 

The couple grows an array of Sunflowers, Cosmos, Dahlias, Zinnias, and numerous other pretty petals. 

“Our emphasis is on classic, heirloom flowers that would look right at home in your grandmother’s cutting garden,” their website states.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

New Berks store offers curios, 'upcycled' furniture, more

JEFFERSON TWP. - Ginny Usher’s life has had an eclectic quality. A career hairstylist, she also is an avid furniture painter and sign maker. Born and raised in Kansas, she moved to Pennsylvania 10 years ago. That broad-ranging vibe can be found in The Purple Pelican, a store Usher...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Phoenixville, PA
Society
City
Home, PA
Phoenixville, PA
Lifestyle
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Times News

The Pyramid to permanently close its doors this evening

A popular fitness center in Lehighton will permanently close its doors as of this evening. The Pyramid, at 230 Ochre St., will end its decadelong stint at 9 o’clock. Alyssa Spotts posted the following message on The Pyramid’s Facebook page June 2. “In my nine years of employment...
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppy#Gardening#Insect
NBC Philadelphia

Giant Opens New Store In Bucks County

Shoppers ,get ready because a new option to get groceries is now here. A brand new Giant celebrated its grand opening this morning. The 50,340-square-foot supermarket is located on the 1000 block of Second Street Pike in Richboro, Bucks County. The new Giant features a wide selection of fresh food...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CBS Philly

US Army Band Concert, Fireworks Canceled At Penn’s Landing In Philadelphia Saturday Due To Pending Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region. Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4. If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Timmy

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy