Levittown, PA

Packaging Distributor Hughes Enterprises, Levittown: Acquisition Means Time to Box Up Its Legacy Brand

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdgfj_0gNeZxjk00
Hughes Enterprises, Levittown, weathered numerous industry changes in 72 years, including those related to automation.Image via Hughes Enterprises.

Hughes Enterprises, the Levittown supplier of packaging distribution systems, has been acquired by a Glenview, Ill. competitor, Envoy Solutions.

Hughes has been in the industry for 72 years; its stock-in-trade was packaging equipment for the automotive, beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Having such a long life in the industry, it navigated technology innovations in robotic case erectors, labeling, box taping, industrial bagging, and even industrial printers.

It brings with it a burnished reputation for customer-service excellence and a finely tuned ability to customize.

“Hughes Enterprises will play a key role in helping us continue to strengthen our packaging capabilities and build on the incredible momentum we’ve seen in that core part of our business model,” said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Neal Magaziner [president] and his great team to our family of companies. By joining together, we will leverage the strength of partnerships to deliver the best packaging solutions for our clients in key markets across our national platform,” he concluded.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter with endless growth potential for our company,” said Magaziner. “By joining Envoy Solutions, we will bring our packaging capabilities to an all-new level with the strength of a national partner that is redefining distribution across the country.”

Comments / 0

 

