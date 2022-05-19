ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

An Animal Shelter Was Flooded With More Than 200 Adoption Applications For This Young German Shepherd

Anytime you hear about a family or individual having to surrender their animal to a shelter, it's heartbreaking, and not every animal does well being taken out of their home.

Two days ago, the Stafford County Animal Shelter, located in Stafford, Virginia, took to Facebook to ask for help with a dog that was recently dropped off with them named Marley.

Marley is a German Shepard, and only 2-years-old. Marley's family gave him up to the Stafford County Animal Shelter since they were traveling too frequently.

Marley's family also mentioned to the Stafford County Animal Shelter that Marley "cannot be controlled" though the shelter was confused about this, as they have not seen Marley act in an uncontrollable way while he has been in their care.

"Marley is not doing well at the shelter," the Stafford County Animal Shelter sadly revealed in a Facebook post with a photo of Marley staring into the corner of his cage.

"He is VERY scared of new people and completely out of his element."

The Stafford County Animal Shelter went on to say that Marley walks like a pretty good boy on a leash but he does require some more training since he tends to pull.

Marley appears to be house-trained, and they wanted to find him a family or person who was willing to step up and be patient with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kts3f_0fk5gTKJ00
Facebook; pictured above is Marley

"He clings to your legs and likes to lean against you for reassurance," the Stafford County Animal Shelter added.

Well, the information that they shared on Marley quickly reached a ton of people, and their post was shared more than 11,000 times.

Earlier this morning, the Stafford County Animal Shelter shared a heartwarming update about Marley, saying that they received more than 200 adoption applications for this poor guy.

Since the applications came flooding in, the Stafford County Animal Shelter had to stop accepting them at 7 a.m. today.

"For those who applied, we will be reviewing these applications over the next week," they shared. "Thank you for applying."

Hopefully, Marley will find a loving new family soon!

Marley
