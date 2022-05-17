Tainted Candy Sold in Kentucky
Kentucky State News
The FDA is warning consumers about contaminated candy sold in Kentucky. The agency announced that candy maker Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling several types of Skittles, Starburst, & Lifesavers gummy candies because of the possibility of contamination with thin strips of metal.
According to the company, very thin metal strands may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. Several consumers alerted the company to the problem, but so far no injuries have been reported.
According to Mars Wrigley, "Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies."
Affected products include:
STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us
