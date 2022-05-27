NHL Playoffs 2022: How to Watch the Second Round Matchups Live

The NHL Playoffs first round series were nothing short of exhilarating. As five game sevens came to a close in the first round, we all are in for nothing short of a very exciting finish to the Stanley Cup. With plenty of options to live stream all the action , are you ready to tune in?

You can watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs on ABC or ESPN, of course, but if cable isn’t your thing, you’re in luck. The NHL playoffs will also be available to live stream on your TV and other devices at home or on-the-go through a variety of services like Hulu + Live TV , ESPN Plus , Sling TV , YouTube TV, and FuboTV . With so many services to choose from, we’ll help you decide how to pick the perfect one.

Where to watch the NHL playoffs without cable?

Determine which streaming service provides the ultimate live sports watch experience for you based on our breakdown below:

Hulu + Live TV – Our #1 recommended service

Hulu + Live TV provides you with over 75 channels , including local stations, and most major cable networks, plus Hulu’s entire streaming library. And, depending on your ZIP code, you can watch specific regional sports networks, too.

Hulu + Live TV has two main plans , both of which include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus:

With the Disney Bundle, you get a three-in-one deal, and whether you choose the ad or ad-free plan, Hulu + Live TV offers the NHL playoffs on channels like NBC and NBCSN. You’ll also get a personalized experience, where you can pick your favorite teams for future game recommendations based on your preferences.

ESPN Plus

The three different ESPN Plus plans you can choose from include:

ESPN Plus is the go-to streaming service for all things sports — so of course, you’ll get access to the NHL playoffs. For just $6.99 per month, you can stream thousands of live events, whether that’s hockey, basketball , soccer, baseball, tennis, college sports, and more.

You can also discover the full 30 for 30 library, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), including exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) events , ESPN Plus Originals, premium articles, and daily studio shows. ESPN Plus allows you to stream live, rewind, or replay games (available in HD) on up to three devices simultaneously.

With the Disney Bundle, you can save some money by getting that three-in-one access to Hulu (ads or no ads), Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. The Disney Bundle is worth it if you want ESPN Plus, as well as other non-sports entertainment and original content from multiple streaming services.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers three different plans:

With the Orange Plan, you can only stream on one device, but you get 31 channels , such as ESPN, TNT, TBS, CNN, and more. With the Blue Plan, you can stream on up to three devices, and you get access to 41 channels , including USA, TNT, CNN, TBS, and TLC. With the Orange & Blue Plan, you can stream on one to three devices, and you get 50 different channels, such as USA, ESPN, TBS, TNT, A&E, AMC, Bravo, and the NFL Network.

All three of Sling’s plans come with 50 hours of DVR storage, but to watch the NHL playoffs, you’ll want to subscribe to either the Blue or Orange & Blue plan because through Sling, the playoffs will only stream on USA (which does not come with the Orange Plan).

And, let’s not forget that you can get 50% off your first month if you sign up now!

YouTube TV

YouTube TV only offers one plan for $64.99 per month. But for this price, you get access to YouTube Originals and over 85 channels, including entertainment, news, live sports, and more. These channels include ABC, NBC, CNBC, ESPN , FOX, the NFL Network, and much more.

With YouTube TV, you can record content without storage limits and you can share the account with up to six family members. There’s also currently a limited time offer of $50 off your first month to celebrate YouTube’s birthday. Rather than $64.99, you’ll only have to pay $14.99, so catch the deal before it’s gone.

FuboTV

The two main FuboTV plans are:

FuboTV is a great option for the entire family. It offers over 100 channels , including live sports , popular shows, movies, and breaking news, such as USA, FOX, ESPN, CBS, TLC, the Olympic Channel, the NFL Network, and more.

With the Elite Plan , you can watch 175 different channels, including ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC, and more.

Both the Pro and Elite plans offer unlimited screens (10 at home) and Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space), as well as a seven-day free trial. Try it out ASAP so you can catch the NHL playoffs at home on FuboTV through ESPN .

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule

It’s that time of the year for hockey fans! So weigh the pros and cons, then choose the best live sports streaming service for you so you don’t miss a second of the NHL playoffs. Find the full Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule here .

Second Round

Game 1 (at FLA): Lightning 4, Panthers 1

Game 2 (at FLA): Lightning 2, Panthers 1

Game 3 (at TB): Lightning 5, Panthers 1

Game 4 (at TB): Lightning 2, Panthers 0

Game 1 (at CAR): Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT)

Game 2 (at CAR): Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Game 3 (at NYR): Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1

Game 4 (at NYR): Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1

Game 5 (at CAR): Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1

Game 6 (at NYR): Saturday, May 28, 8:00 pm ET (ESPN)

Game 7 (at CAR): TBA

Game 1 (at COL): Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Game 2 (at COL): Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Game 3 (at STL): Avalanche 5, Blues 2

Game 4 (at STL): Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 5 (at COL): Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)

Game 6 (at STL): Friday, May 27, 8:00 pm ET (TNT)

Game 7 (at COL): Sunday, May 29, 8:00 pm ET (TNT)

Game 1 (at CGY): Flames 9, Oilers 6

Game 2 (at CGY): Oilers 5, Flames 3

Game 3 (at EDM): Oilers 4, Flames 1

Game 4 (at EDM): Oilers 5, Flames 3

Game 5 (at CGY): Oilers 5, Flames 4

First Round

Game 1 (at FLA): Capitals 4, Panthers 2

Game 2 (at FLA): Panthers 5, Capitals 1

Game 3 (at WSH): Capitals 6, Panthers 1

Game 4 (at WSH): Panthers 3, Capital 2 (OT)

Game 5 (at FLA): Panthers 5, Capitals 3

Game 6 (at WSH): Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 1 (at TOR): Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0

Game 2 (at TOR): Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3

Game 3 (at TB): Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2

Game 4 (at TB): Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3

Game 5 (at TOR): Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3

Game 6 (at TB): Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 7 (at TOR): Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 1 (at CAR): Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 2 (at CAR): Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2

Game 3 (at BOS): Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2

Game 4 (at BOS): Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 5 (at CAR): Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 6 (at BOS): Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 7 (at CAR): Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2

Game 1 (at NYR): Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT)

Game 2 (at NYR): Rangers 5, Penguins 2

Game 3 (at PIT): Penguins 7, Rangers 4

Game 4 (at PIT): Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Game 5 (at NYR): Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 6 (at PIT): Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 7 (at NYR): Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 1 (at COL): Avalanche 7, Predators 2

Game 2 (at COL): Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT)

Game 3 (at NSH): Avalanche 7, Predators 3

Game 4 (at NSH): Avalanche 5, Predators 3

Game 1 (at MIN): Blues 4, Wild 0

Game 2 (at MIN): Wild 6, Blues 2

Game 3 (at STL): Wild 5, Blues 1

Game 4 (at STL): Blues 5, Wild 2

Game 5 (at MIN): Blues 5, Wild 2

Game 6 (at STL): Blues 5, Wild 1

Game 1 (at CGY): Flames 1, Stars 0

Game 2 (at CGY): Stars 2, Flames 1

Game 3 (at DAL): Stars 4, Flames 2

Game 4 (at DAL): Flames 4, Stars 1

Game 5 (at CGY): Flames 3, Stars 1

Game 6 (at DAL): Stars 4, Flames 2

Game 7 (at CGY): Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Game 1 (at EDM): Kings 4, Oilers 3

Game 2 (at EDM): Oilers 6, Kings 0

Game 3 (at LA): Oilers 8, Kings 2

Game 4 (at LA): Kings 4, Oilers 0

Game 5 (at EDM): Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 6 (at LA): Oilers 4, Kings 2

Game 7 (at EDM): Oilers 2, Kings 0

