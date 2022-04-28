ICN file photo

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A man was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Terre Haute Wednesday evening.



Emergency crews responded to the scene at S. Third and Swan Streets around 8 p.m.



According to scanner traffic, the victim, a 29-year-old, was found bleeding from the mouth and reportedly was "hurt all over."

See story:

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/man-struck-by-vehicle-on-s-3rd-st