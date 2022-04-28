ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Man struck by vehicle on S. 3rd St.

 2 days ago

ICN file photo

By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A man was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Terre Haute Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at S. Third and Swan Streets around 8 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, the victim, a 29-year-old, was found bleeding from the mouth and reportedly was "hurt all over." 

Terre Haute, Indiana local news

