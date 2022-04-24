ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, KY

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal House Fire in Lewis County

 3 days ago

Kentucky State Police Morehead Investigates Fatal House Fire in Lewis CountyGetty Images

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead received a call for assistance from Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with a fatal house fire.

The structure fire occurred on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators located two sets of unidentifiable human remains.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Kentucky State Police was assisted by Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Coroner’s Office and Lewis County Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

