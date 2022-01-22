ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Juveniles Charged After Shed Fire in Allegany County, Maryland

 4 hours ago

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged two youths, an 8 and 14-year old, with arson charges stemming from a fire that occurred in the 300 block of Pulaski Street. Cumberland Fire Marshals Office requested assistance after they concluded a storage shed in the alley behind the property was intentionally set on fire.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the City of Cumberland Fire Department responded and contained a fire to one of the storage units before it spread to the other three. Deputy State Fire Marshals confirmed the fire was an intentional act and, with the assistance of the Cumberland Police Department, identified two male juveniles as suspects.

During the course of the investigation, both juveniles admitted their involvement. Investigators commended the public with calling in tips immediately after seeing suspicious activity in the area. These tips led to other charges filed by Cumberland Police Department.

The juveniles were charged with 2nd Degree Arson and 2nd Degree Malicious Burning. They were released to the custody of their parents and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Annapolis, MD
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

