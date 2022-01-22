ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

North Carolina Man Sentenced in Virginia For Possessing a Firearm while Distributing Fentanyl

 4 hours ago

An Ahoskie, North Carolina, man has been sentenced yesterday to 18 years in prison for possessing a firearm while distributing narcotics throughout Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, in or around July 2020, the Newport News Police Department was informed that Marcus Dewayne Smith, 39, was distributing narcotics from various hotels throughout the City of Newport News. In Smith’s hotel room, law enforcement discovered 82 prepackaged glassine packets individually stamped “FIREBALL,” containing a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol. Also in Smith’s room was a distribution amount of cocaine, approximately $8,000 in cash, tools and packaging materials for drug distribution, and two loaded semiautomatic handguns. Smith, a prior convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms. Smith’s lengthy and violent criminal history over the past tw

