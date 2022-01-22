Anne Arundel Police: Arrests Made Following Gun, Pot Seizure During Traffic Stop in Severn

.

Two people were arrested after a gun and marijuana were allegedly found during a traffic stop in Severn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officials say on January 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a black Infiniti on Carinoso Circle near Carinoso Way. During the stop, probable cause to search the vehicle was developed, resulting in the seizure of approximately 2300 grams of suspected marijuana (including packaging) and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun.





Both vehicle occupants were arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:







Courtnee Celine Davis (top picture)

22-year-old

Severn, Maryland



Gemaal Glenn Conley (bottom picture)

20-year-old

Baltimore, Maryland