ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Federal Agents Carry Out "Court-Authorized Law Enforcement Activity" in Annapolis, FBI Confirms

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uCNF_0dlEd7Bk00
.

Federal agents were accompanied by local police agencies while in the Eastport area of Annapolis for reasons not specified by the FBI-Baltimore Field Office.

Shortly before 7am on Thursday, January 13, the agents arrived at a location nearest the intersection of Monroe and Brashears Streets for “court-authorized law enforcement activity," according to the FBI, although a spokesperson would not elaborate further.

It is unclear if any arrests were made or if any property was seized. The Annapolis Police Department has made no statement on the matter.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced in Connection with Motor Vehicle Assault On Officers Prior to Drug, Gun Seizure in Glen Burnie

This man who assaulted two police officers with his vehicle prior to the seizure of drugs and a gun from his possession has been sentenced in connection with the incident. Montell Gary Mills, 29, of Baltimore, recently entered an alford plea to misdemeanor assault, cds: possession with the intention to distribute a narcotic and illegal possession of a firearm.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Eastport, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police Officer Fired Following Arrest on Domestic Related Assault Charges

An officer with the Annapolis Police Department has been fired following an off duty arrest at his home in connection with domestic-related assault charges. Dwight Anthony Forsythe, 26, of Odenton, was taken into custody after the incident on January 15, 2022. He has been accused of assaulting his spouse, Tara Matthews, with whom he shared the residence on Hammonds Branch Road. Forsythe is facing several charges, including first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was initially held without bond, but was later released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Traffic Stop in Curtis Bay Yields Arrest of Man on Gun, Heroin Possession Charges

The Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop in Curtis Bay and subsequently arrested one man on charges related to gun and heroin possession. On January 19, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m. an officer pulled over a silver Ford on Fort Smallwood Road near Hilltop Road. During the stop, the officer received information that led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic handgun and 23 gel caps containing suspected heroin.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Assaulted During Strong-Armed Robbery on O'Bery Court, Annapolis Police Say

An unidentified man was assaulted during an strong armed robbery that occured on O'Bery Court in Annapolis, according to police department officials. On December 26, 2021, at approximately 3:09pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a reported strong armed robbery. The victim said that he was approached by several unknown males. The subjects asked for spare change and when the victim said that he didn't have any, he was assaulted.The victim was knocked to the ground and he personal property was removed from his pockets by the assailants.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Federal Agents
Report Annapolis

Calvert County Man Convicted After Four Day Trial for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

A federal jury recently convicted Earl Leroy Griffin, Jr., age 45, of Calvert County, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the evidence presented at his four-day trial, on September 5, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Griffin’s residence and on his vehicle as part of a drug investigation. In Griffin’s locked vehicle, law enforcement recovered a stolen .40 caliber handgun, loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition; powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana; and three Maryland driver’s licenses bearing Griffin’s name and photo. The vehicle was registered to Griffin. When he was searched incident to his arrest, Griffin had the keys to his vehicle and $1,870 in cash in his pockets.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Suspect Sought In Murder Of Woman In Talbot County

A felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, 31, of Winchester, Virginia. Juarez is suspected in the fatal shooting on Christmas Eve of Marta Merina, 33, of Trappe, Maryland. Merina was found with an apparent gunshot wound early Christmas morning. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, police responded to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for an apparent shooting. Upon their arrival police found Merina outside of her home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Prince George's County Police Charges Suspect for 2002 Homicide Cold Case

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case Squad obtained an arrest warrant for a man in connection with an unsolved 2002 murder in Mount Rainier. The victim in that case is 19-year-old Jennifer Landry of Randolph, Massachusetts. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Helem is now charged in connection with her murder. He is currently in custody in Virginia for an unrelated 2002 murder. He was arrested in Fairfax County in 2002 and convicted in 2003 for that case.
MOUNT RAINIER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Report Annapolis

North Carolina Man Sentenced in Virginia For Possessing a Firearm while Distributing Fentanyl

An Ahoskie, North Carolina, man has been sentenced yesterday to 18 years in prison for possessing a firearm while distributing narcotics throughout Hampton Roads. According to court documents, in or around July 2020, the Newport News Police Department was informed that Marcus Dewayne Smith, 39, was distributing narcotics from various hotels throughout the City of Newport News. In Smith’s hotel room, law enforcement discovered 82 prepackaged glassine packets individually stamped “FIREBALL,” containing a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol. Also in Smith’s room was a distribution amount of cocaine, approximately $8,000 in cash, tools and packaging materials for drug distribution, and two loaded semiautomatic handguns. Smith, a prior convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms. Smith’s lengthy and violent criminal history over the past tw.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Report Annapolis

Charles County Sheriff's Office: Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect in Commercial Burglary Case

On October 2, 2021, an unknown suspect forced entry into the rear gate of a landscaping business and stole several pieces of lawn equipment. Through investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Erik Schroeter, 54, of Waldorf. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Schroeter was located and arrested on December 8. He was charged with burglary, theft, and malicious destruction. On December 14, Schroeter was released from the detention center by a judge and placed on electronic monitoring. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sapienza at 301-609-6554. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is continuing.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Man in Connection with Homemade Firearm Use

At approximately 8 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) SWAT team successfully executed two residential search and seizure warrants on the 12400 block of Lee Hill Drive and the 4900 block of Linganore Woods Drive, both in Monrovia, Maryland. The warrants were in relation to an on-going investigation, outside of Frederick County, into the manufacturing and distribution of homemade firearms by convicted felon, Joshua Shay O’Neal, age 25, of Monrovia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police: Man Struck in the Head with Canned Crabmeat, Suspect Arrested

A local man was arrested after allegedly striking another person with a single can of crabmeat, according to a report by the Annapolis Police Department. On December 29, at approximately 10:25am, officers were in the 1100 block of Hilltop Lane when they were approached by a victim that had been assaulted. The victim reported being struck in the head with a can of crabmeat which caused a laceration to his head.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy