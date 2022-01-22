Federal Agents Carry Out "Court-Authorized Law Enforcement Activity" in Annapolis, FBI Confirms
Federal agents were accompanied by local police agencies while in the Eastport area of Annapolis for reasons not specified by the FBI-Baltimore Field Office.
Shortly before 7am on Thursday, January 13, the agents arrived at a location nearest the intersection of Monroe and Brashears Streets for “court-authorized law enforcement activity," according to the FBI, although a spokesperson would not elaborate further.
It is unclear if any arrests were made or if any property was seized. The Annapolis Police Department has made no statement on the matter.
