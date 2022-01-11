House-hunt Lake Isabella: What’s on the market

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lake Isabella area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Lake Isabella listings:

4621 Chicory St, Lake Isabella, 93240 5 Beds 6 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,272 Square Feet | Built in 1989

All you could want! Beautiful custom built home in the Premier neighborhood of South Shore Ranch Estates.This prime ranch inspired neighborhood is zoned for horses and has equestrian easements throughout the Tract.This home was built in 1989 but has recently been given a thorough facelift, Main & Guest House are Airbnb ready!! In ground concrete pool with rock waterfall plus a slide, and a grass back yard!This amazing property has main home which has just over 2,700 sq. ft.The main entry invites you into the vaulted living area, a double sided fireplace follows through to the large dining area and finally a fabulous modern farm style kitchen.Just outside the kitchen & dining area is the outdoor entertaining space including a built in pool with a rock waterfall & slide plus a hot tub.The Master suite has 2 separate his & hers ensuite bathrooms and an enormous walk in closet.The 2 guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, the 4th private bedroom & bathroom is off the back patio.The guest house has 560 sq. ft & is fully self contained! 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom including kitchen and laundry.Still room for animals or activities out back!Please click on the virtual tour lin

For open house information, contact Julie Jones, Miramar International - Lake Isabella at 760-417-2444

7022 Hungry Gulch Rd, Wofford Heights, 93285 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 930 Square Feet | Built in 1963

If you are looking for a small get away cabin, here it is! Beautiful wood plank walls & ceilings, 2 bedrooms & 3/4 bath. Large covered back porch for entertaining or just enjoying the views. The home needs updating and some improvements, but has great potential. Large back yard for parking the toys & 2 big sheds for additional storage. Attached 2 car garage & fully fenced lot.

For open house information, contact Jeanniette Verdugo, SOUTHERN SIERRA PROPERTIES at 760-376-4485

6220 Poplar Street, Weldon, 93283 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 798 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome home to this great bungalow style home located just miles from Lake Isabella and the Kern River. The single story 798 sq ft. home is situated on .57 acres, completely fenced in with beautiful views of the mountains and plenty of room to add a pool, barn, RV or a place for your animals. In addition to this property you'll find the vacate lot adjacent, that is included in the sale, that gives you another .59 acres so that's a total 1.16 acres. The possibilities are endless. You'll feel right at home as soon as you step in the door! The spacious & bright Living Room boasting a warm cozy feel. There is a nice built-in desk area right off the living room. Large windows bathe each room with an abundance of natural light & neutral colors make for ease in decorating. The kitchen opens up to the living room with a nice breakfast bar that comfortably seats 2-3 people. 2 nice sizes bedrooms and 1 full bath. There is a separate laundry room right off the kitchen with plenty of cabinets and storage. There are 2 shed on the property to store all your toys, tools or whatever you can think of. The property has an abundance of opportunity!

For open house information, contact Robin Moss, Keller Williams VIP Properties at 661-290-3700

105 Gary St, Bodfish, 93205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This home has everything you need!! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home home is well maintained. The front and back yards are fully fenced. Beautiful oak tree in the front yard and Large pine in the back provide summer time shade. Living Room sports a wood floor, fireplace with insert and ceiling fan. Large dining area with French doors that open to the back yard. Open kitchen that has been updated with quartz countertop and tile floors. Nice sized bedrooms and BEAUTIFUL views complete this package. Come take a look today.

For open house information, contact Rebecca L. Starr-Harris, Rita D'Angelo Real Estate at 760-549-9579