House-hunt Wautoma: What’s on the market

W8437 Cummings Rd, Wautoma, 54982 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1965

A lot to offer with this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch on a large lot with frontage right on your own trout stream! Bird Creek borders the land to the East and is an adorable little super clear babbling brook with nice sized trout. Spacious living room with fireplace. Lg dining area & really nice kitchen, appliances incl. Good sized screen porch for watching the numerous wildlife. The bedrooms are very spacious as well. The areas with built-in cabinets & shelving are a nice feature. Gorgeous hard wood floors. Main floor laundry. Full exposed walkout basement with lg family room, rec room, shop and good storage areas. Central air. Sizable 3 car garage and a 15x20 detached heated workshop. Newer roof, all updated electrical, warranteed water-proof basement system & new sump pump. 'As Is" sale.

N3095 Lake Dr, Wautoma, 54982 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Lakefront living! This 2 bm, 2 ba totally remodeled beauty sits on over 100 ft of frntg on a double lot on glimmering White River Lake. Southern views makes this loc a prime spot for water views & sunsets. Lg open concept with gorgeous kit, all appl incl, custom knotty pine cabinets & granite counter tops. Spacious din area with wet bar & wine cooler. Lg liv rm with floor to ceiling stone fplc. Beautiful tile & wood fl throughout. There is a pass through brm to the master suite. Master bath has extensive tiling & marble countertops. 2 car gar, boat house & shed. New roof, water htr, windows, pier, pressure tank & pump. Nice views & approach to the lake shore. This is a great fishing, swimming, boating & kayaking lake. Motors allowed but no wake. Most items will stay, some can be purchased.

W3834 Hwy 21, Redgranite, 54970 3 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Plenty of updates with this Country Charmer. 19+ acres of prime hunting land. Home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Main floor master bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Living room features a pellet stove to cozy up to with a good book and a glass of wine. Outdoor wood burner will take the winter chill off. Main floor laundry for convenience. Large backyard with pond to attract the wildlife. Easy drive to Oshkosh. Come take a look!

N7009 Echo Lake Road, Wild Rose, 54984 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Stunning view of Echo Lake. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home features 1226 sq ft of living space with all furnishings. Approximately 100 yards away from the boat launch of Pine Lake. Propane Tank is Owned not leased.

