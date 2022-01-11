Liberty-curious? These homes are on the market

(Liberty, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Liberty will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

17 Johnston Road, Livingston Manor, 12758 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Don't miss this home set in a desired area, peaceful & quiet road. This home has beautiful Hard Wood floors throughout under the carpeting. It is a split level home with a large living room, eat in kitchen with tiled flooring & dining room with a door leading out to a patio & back yard on the lst level. Second level consists of Master bedroom, 2 closets with 1/2 bath, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Plenty of closets in the home as well. Lower level has a 2 car garage with a 1/2 bath also. Located just off the highway but yet still in the country. Home is being sold as is, appliance work but not making any representations.

For open house information, contact Donna A Reese, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-610-6065

15 Peter Way, Kiamesha Lake, 12751 3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,000 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Huge potential and opportunity at its' best. Call ASAP will not last. sold as is no removal of furniture and no representation and no property disclosure..HAVE OFFERSno renting allowed until u own for 2 years.. no air b nb.. as is ... only cash highet and best by monday at 12 mulitiple offers way over asking... not taking any more

For open house information, contact Pamela Henning, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-791-8648

23 Rock Ridge Avenue, Monticello, 12701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 862 Square Feet | Built in 1945

MOTIVATED SELLER! Whether it is your first home or you are an investor looking for rental income, this home is a great opportunity for you. It features 2BR, 2BA and is currently occupied by tenants and will need at least 48 hr notice to show. The home does have two kitchens and a separate entrance in the back. All home details are filled out from publicly available information and should be confirmed by the buyer's agent.

For open house information, contact Jack Drapkin, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-791-8648

11 Shrank Lane, Loch Sheldrake, 12733 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Tucked away at the end of a Cul- De- Sac is this charming, warm, cozy well cared for ranch home. Its features are 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms ,living rm, den which could be a 4th bedroom, kitchen, dining rm, laundry room, master bedroom with 2 walk-in closet, full walk out basement ,deck, whole house generator, shed for extra storage, Some Furnishings included, Very large 2 car garage. Its close to school, the new kartrite water park, casino, YO 1 Spa, And the Performing Arts Center at Bethel Woods. This is must see.

For open house information, contact Jean D Ferguson, Century 21 Country Realty at 845-791-5280