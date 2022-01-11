ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Dispatch

Liberty-curious? These homes are on the market

Liberty Dispatch
Liberty Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Liberty, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Liberty will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUTir_0dihLjrj00

17 Johnston Road, Livingston Manor, 12758

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Don't miss this home set in a desired area, peaceful & quiet road. This home has beautiful Hard Wood floors throughout under the carpeting. It is a split level home with a large living room, eat in kitchen with tiled flooring & dining room with a door leading out to a patio & back yard on the lst level. Second level consists of Master bedroom, 2 closets with 1/2 bath, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Plenty of closets in the home as well. Lower level has a 2 car garage with a 1/2 bath also. Located just off the highway but yet still in the country. Home is being sold as is, appliance work but not making any representations.

For open house information, contact Donna A Reese, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-610-6065

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6130844)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvWug_0dihLjrj00

15 Peter Way, Kiamesha Lake, 12751

3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,000 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Huge potential and opportunity at its' best. Call ASAP will not last. sold as is no removal of furniture and no representation and no property disclosure..HAVE OFFERSno renting allowed until u own for 2 years.. no air b nb.. as is ... only cash highet and best by monday at 12 mulitiple offers way over asking... not taking any more

For open house information, contact Pamela Henning, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-791-8648

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6153559)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUvTz_0dihLjrj00

23 Rock Ridge Avenue, Monticello, 12701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 862 Square Feet | Built in 1945

MOTIVATED SELLER! Whether it is your first home or you are an investor looking for rental income, this home is a great opportunity for you. It features 2BR, 2BA and is currently occupied by tenants and will need at least 48 hr notice to show. The home does have two kitchens and a separate entrance in the back. All home details are filled out from publicly available information and should be confirmed by the buyer's agent.

For open house information, contact Jack Drapkin, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-791-8648

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6130923)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9V5V_0dihLjrj00

11 Shrank Lane, Loch Sheldrake, 12733

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Tucked away at the end of a Cul- De- Sac is this charming, warm, cozy well cared for ranch home. Its features are 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms ,living rm, den which could be a 4th bedroom, kitchen, dining rm, laundry room, master bedroom with 2 walk-in closet, full walk out basement ,deck, whole house generator, shed for extra storage, Some Furnishings included, Very large 2 car garage. Its close to school, the new kartrite water park, casino, YO 1 Spa, And the Performing Arts Center at Bethel Woods. This is must see.

For open house information, contact Jean D Ferguson, Century 21 Country Realty at 845-791-5280

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H5111825)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Appliance#Furnishings#Casino#Furniture#Housing List#Real Estate#Liberty#Hard Wood#Flooring#Asap
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Liberty Dispatch

Liberty Dispatch

Liberty, NY
59
Followers
345
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Liberty Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy