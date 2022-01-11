Take a look at these homes on the Stigler market now

(Stigler, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stigler will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

30076 State Highway 9, Keota, 74941 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautiful home sitting on 12 acres. Three bedroom, 2 bath home Brand new dishwasher and hot water heater installed in 2021, New garage doors in 2020 and all new windows and flooring in 2019. Also a five stall barn ready to go. This place has been well kept and maintained.

For open house information, contact Hannia Rees, RE/MAX Champion Land Brokers at 918-649-0201

430724 E 1160 Road, Porum, 74455 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1999

10 ACRE ESTATE WITH A VIEW OF LAKE EUFAULA! Own this acreage just minutes from Lake Eufaula dam where there is excellent fishing, sand dunes for sporting, parks to explore, and scenery to enjoy! This home is built for great entertainment. It includes a bar for guests, a large beautiful screened-in porch, and a beautiful outdoor patio! Inside and out this home is immaculate and move-in ready! And, it comes fully furnished! There is also plenty of storage in the out buildings! You must see this one!

For open house information, contact Karen Weldin, Eufaula Lakeshore Realty, LLC at 888-788-5945

1504 N Broadway Street, Stigler, 74462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,343 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Immaculate 3BD/2BA home on approximately 8.7 gorgeous acres in Stigler. Pride of ownership definitely shows in this 1991 built home. Has 2 living areas, gas FP, formal dining room, large owner's suite with doors leading to patio, nice kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets, large two car garage. Also has detached carport, two storage buildings, storm cellar and a 30 x 60 workshop that is every man's dream!! Has a 24 x 60 lean to plus large pond. Can't find a nicer place!

For open house information, contact Anita Rodgers, C21/Shirley Donaldson Eufaula at 918-689-2211

212 S Bk 1240 Road, Stigler, 74462 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1983

30X30 SHOP! COVERED PATIO! Sit on the patio & enjoy lake life! Weekend retreat or full-time get away! Check out this FULLY FURNISHED lake home with neighborhood boat ramp & easy lake access. Newly painted, updated bathroom & new flooring. Metal roof, patio cover. Cement floor shop w/elec. 1/2 acre spacious yard.

For open house information, contact Kaci Lankford, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-279-6227