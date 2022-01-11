Top homes for sale in Pinckneyville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckneyville, IL

Pinckneyville News Alert
 5 days ago

(Pinckneyville, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pinckneyville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

257 West Main Street, Oakdale, 62268

3 Beds 4 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Huge home with 3 bedrooms and 4 baths on an oversized 1.65 acre lot. Plenty of room to spread out with large rooms throughout. Master suite boasts walk in closet and master bath w/jetted tub, double sinks, and separate shower. Desirable split bedroom plan has 2 additional bedrooms with walk in closets and another bath on the other side of the home. Originally a manufactured home, however has been upgraded with 6 inch walls, traditional house HVAC and water heater, architectural shingle roof, and an added breezeway with a fourth bath, mud room, and 1 car garage. Walk out basement with French doors, full bath and additional plumbing for a kitchenette in the future. Outside you will find a covered composite porch, back deck, a 34x45 garage with 2 automatic doors and one 12 ft slide door on the west side.

4808 State Route 13, Pinckneyville, 62274

3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Large manufactured home Located on 1.59 acres!!! This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gas heat & central a/c! The home has a poured basement and 2 storage sheds! A hold harmless must be signed by all parties before entry.

115 S 4Th Street, Coulterville, 62237

4 Beds 3 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1930

The opportunities are endless for this property! Would be great for a growing family or as an investment property. This could be a duplex... live in one side and rent the other, or keep it as a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home...you are in control. Hardwood floors throughout. Huge backyard. Enjoy the day in your large fenced yard with plenty of space for entertaining! Close to shopping. This is the one you do not want to miss out on!

