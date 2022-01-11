Check out these Charlevoix homes on the market

(Charlevoix, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Charlevoix will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2910 Wilson, East Jordan, 49727 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,322 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 60 acre parcel with pastures, mixed hardwoods and pines located between Traverse City, Petoskey, and Gaylord. An amazing modern farm house that boasts 2200 sqft offering 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 9ft ceilings on the first and second floors, 2 sun porches and a full unfinished basement. The guest cottage located directly behind the main house features 3,000 sqft of living space with ample room to entertain. The main floor offers a bedroom suite, full bath, laundry, kitchen, dining area and great room. Currently the second floor is used as a home theater but could be additional lodging or meeting space. Other features of this one of a kind property include: 1) Modern animal barn that is 60x72 with numerous stalls, chicken coop, nursery, electricity and second floor hay loft. 2) Heated work shop that is 28x36 with an additional 24x40 storage area that also houses the backup generator that powers the entire compound during power outages. 3) Recently constructed 16x40 RV Barn with lights and power 4) Additional 24x32 storage building with overhead door 5) A state of the art deer 520 sqft deer blind that is 10x26, 2 stories tall, 2 life edge shooting stations, fully insulated, off the grid solar panels that power the flat screen TV, DVD, microwave, coffee pot and kitchenette and a futon that converts to a full/queen sleeper sofa. This property has to be seen to truly be appreciated. Located within 20 minutes of numerous resorts offering skiing, golfing, dining, shopping, harbor towns and more. Just minutes to Lakes, Orchards, Wineries, and the best East Jordan & Bellaire have to offer. The zoning on this property offers endless possibilities: Equestrian facility, winery, campground, Air B&B, only your imagination can limit you on this property. This great house also offers 1000mps fiber optic internet. Includes mineral rights, fully surveyed & property is mostly fenced.

705 State, Charlevoix, 49720 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in None

This picturesque 4-bedroom home located in downtown Charlevoix has everything needed for the good life. Bright and brimming with charm, features include an attached garage, 2.5 bathrooms, sleek double hung windows, refined landscaping, wood floors, classic white picket fence, and a sliding glass door that opens to a sunny deck. Walk to the Lake Michigan beach, Charlevoix's beloved library, the Marina, and enjoy the comforts of living in a town known for its beauty.

05085 Lone Pine, Charlevoix, 49720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,391 Square Feet | Built in None

Clean and move-in-ready 3 bedroom/ 2 bath ranch on a landscaped lot in an established residential neighborhood. Full open basement ready to be finished. Enjoy the rear deck for grillin' & chillin'.

101 Wilson Drive, East Jordan, 49727 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful East Jordan home available and ready to move in. Imagine completing the sale, all unpacked and ready for the holidays to share with friends and family. It's possible to start your new journey by scheduling an appointment today. This 3 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM HOME has a Generous Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, and an Outdoor Covered Area for entertaining throughout the year. The lot provides plenty of options for landscape ideas and creativity. The location is close to town, trails, nature preserves and water for easy access to enjoy all that northern Michigan has to offer. Additionally, the Jordan River, 33 miles long empties into Lake Charlevoix in downtown the East Jordan. This river close to home is a favorite for winter rafting and fly fishing. East Jordan a four season destination can be your new home for year round living or new vacation spot. POSSIBLY ZERO DOWN PAYMENT VA/RD

