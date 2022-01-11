Check out these houses for sale in Lewistown

(LEWISTOWN, MT) Looking for a house in Lewistown? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Lewistown listings:

514 West Cook Street, Lewistown, 59457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Incredible investment opportunity! This home situated directly across from the city park/pool/water park is zoned R2, so you can transform it into a fantastic single-family home or a duplex with income potential. Interior is mostly gutted to the studs; foundation needs repair and/or replacement.

1956 Whiskey Gulch Trail, Lewistown, 59457 0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1998

SECLUDED MOUNTAIN PARADISE surrounded by BLM land on all sides. 626 deeded acres in the Judith Mountains withWhisky creek meandering through the property. Includes an off grid cabin built in 1998 with coped englemann spruce logson a concrete foundation with 1320 sq ft on main floor and a 540 sq ft loft. Excellent hunting property. Legal but limitedaccess on a 2 track trail.

6246 Red Hill Road, Lewistown, 59457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This beautiful earth 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on 20 rolling acres. Stunning views of the Big Snowy Mountains. Solar/propane heat. Lots of wildlife & big game animals. Close to East Fork Reservoir, 2.5 mi. to Lewis & Clark National Forest, 4 mi. to trailhead. Near the most desired hunting area of the Missouri Breaks. 2 cars OS attached garage w/4 storage rooms, one vented for root cellar. Master bath with dual vanities and room heaters. Lots of luscious landscaping, flowers, fruit trees, bushes. Garden fenced, perimeter fenced, crossed fenced, all have access to water. Good producing well. Spring needs repair.

