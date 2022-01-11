These houses are for sale in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

48 Terrance Court, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 1 Bath | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Cute cottage in Defuniak springs, close to the lake!2 beds, 1 bath on a nice fully fenced lot.House has a large bathroom, and two good-sized bedrooms as well.Lots of room for gardening, and cookouts with multiple sheds, a greenhouse, and a patio.House needs a roof replacement but has central air and heat, and overall would make a great investment property.Looking for a retreat? Make some updates to make this your own special paradise with a nice country feel.Covered porch, lots of trees, easy access.

4031 Co Hwy 1087, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,777 Square Feet | Built in 1980

More pictures coming soon! Calling all Investors. Cash Only! An opportunity to own two homes! The main home is 2625 sq. ft. with an additional 1,000 sq. ft. in porches and ramps. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. The bedrooms on each end of the home are 22x23! The Master Bath is set up for handicap usage. The home will need some TLC to bring it back to it's former glory.The second home on the property, built in 2007, is 2 BR 1.5 BA, 1152 sq. ft. It is perfect for a Mother-In-Law home or for a rental. It is occupied now by a renter. Both homes are heated and cooled by window units.

550 College Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Large home within walking distance to Historic Lake DeFuniak! Located just off Circle Drive, you will find this 3/2 home. This home has recently been spruced up with a fresh coat of paint and is ready for you! Sellers are in process of updating flooring to EVP in Kitchen, Laundry and Bath and carpet in Living room and Bedrooms. This home features large hallways, lots of storage and storm windows that protect and insulate the home. The third bedroom has a separate entrance and could easily be used as a home office. Home sits on a large corner lot and the exterior features a double separated garage with workshop area. Sellers refer to it as the ''he shed'' and ''she shed''. Paved concrete driveway, large yard with lots of parking! Don't miss out, call for your tour today!

189 Creekside Lane, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $393,360 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath steel construction home on 1.69 acres. It's not every day that you find a home built from Red Iron Steel, yet here it is! This is truly an amazing structure, yet from the exterior this home appears to be like any other stick built home and it's not until you climb into the attic that you can really appreciate just how well built this home is! The home offers a split layout with the master suite tucked away on one side allowing for privacy from the rest of the house. The master suite is complete with a huge master bath and has a wonderful jaccuzi tub, shower, double vanities, with a separate room for the toilet area. The huge kitchen is wrapped with cabinets making for plenty of storage. This spacious kitchen has a stainless steel

