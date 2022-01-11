Check out these Immokalee homes on the market

(Immokalee, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Immokalee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4826 Corrado Ave, Ave Maria, 34142 3 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Maple Ridge is an Amazing Community in Ave Maria. Welcome to this stunning Home!! ''Bristol Model'' the more desirable plan built in 2020. This House is new! boasts 3 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, over 2,350 sq. ft of living space with an oversized 2 car garage, Beautifully upgraded wood cabinetry, eat-in level granite countertop Upgraded stainless steel appliances, trey ceilings , walk-in master closet custom made .The numerous upgrades includes also. Wood laminate flooring throughout all bedrooms. Jacuzzi with underwater Jet massage system. Zebra Shades over all windows. Hurricane Shutter, and some more special features added. The community features a ClubHouse resort style with private pool, fitness center etc, included in the HOA fee, multiple parks, restaurants, bars, water park, shopping, town etc..You will enjoy living in this Resort lifestyle community all amenities are at walking distance. Ave Maria has much to offer.. Don't miss out!!!

For open house information, contact Petra Navarro, Partnership Realty Inc at 561-355-0270

675 5Th St Sw, Naples, 34117 4 Beds 3 Baths | $645,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Nestled far back from the road awaits your private retreat on 2.5 cleared acres. This home boasts openness for everyone to gather. Additionally, the split floor plan with 4 bed, 3 full baths allows for individual spaces as well. Upon entry, you'll be greeted by vaulted ceilings, 18' x18" polished tile, and a lovely view through the screened tile lanai of the expansive yard. The tastefully remodeled kitchen has it all, including soft close upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances- including double oven, granite counter tops/large island, with a beautiful pressed glass backsplash. Truly a chef's delight! Outside, this lot has permitted fencing on both sides, as well as a fenced dog run, with plenty of room for your custom pool, workshop, or whatever else you desire. Other features include full house reverse osmosis, impact resistant windows/ hurricane shutters. This home is west of Wilson, and is one of the few streets with a traffic light on Golden Gate Blvd. Raise your family in this true sanctuary while being close to I75 and our beautiful beaches. Better yet, schedule your showing today, and begin to enjoy your slice of paradise!

For open house information, contact Tina Pietropaoli, Coldwell Banker Realty at 239-262-7131

3764 22Nd Ave Se, Naples, 34117 3 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,659 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great opportunity for Investors or to live in a very nice and quite area. Home is over 3000 SQ FT of living area and the lot is 2.25 Acres.. Agents please send us your offers. it will sell fast.

For open house information, contact Ariel Lopez, Island Living Realty LLC at 305-812-9445

5547 Useppa Dr, Ave Maria, 34142 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Ready to get away from the traffic and noise of the city and return to the charm of small town living but still be close enough to spend the day at the beach! Then this striking 2 bed, plus den, 2 bath home in Coquina at Maple Ridge in the award winning community of Ave Maria is for you. Whether you are looking for your starter home or your peaceful retirement retreat, you’ll be amazed at this charming home which looks brand new and features tile flooring throughout and stunning lake and preserve views from the open great room with a built-in entertainment shelf. The sophisticated open kitchen features warm, wood cabinets wearing stainless steel appliances and an island with breakfast bar, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee watching the sun rising over the lake. The generous main bedroom includes a walk-in closet and spacious ensuite with dual sinks and large shower. Another bedroom plus the added bonus of a den and additional bathroom offer plenty of space for family or friends.

For open house information, contact Alex Robert Greenwood, MVP Realty Associates LLC at 239-963-4499