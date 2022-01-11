ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Check out these houses for sale in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 5 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Dyersburg-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znejR_0dihBymy00

55 Kensington Way, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction in Cobblestone Village. 3 Bedroom 2 bath open floorplan with fireplace and covered porch that overlooks lake. Corner lot with a side entry garage. Pick your colors today. Call Hunter for details at 731-445-9998

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2022 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-210617)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB4tM_0dihBymy00

1316 Jones Street, Dyersburg, 38024

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Well cared for vinyl ranch home 2 or 3 bedroom, 2 bath with large kitchen & lots of cabinets, breakfast island, living room off kitchen, huge master bedroom, fenced yard, inground pool, 2 sheds (1 wired), concrete patio & much more. Neat as a pin & ready for a new family. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley for your showing at 732-676-7284

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2022 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208960)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVTNJ_0dihBymy00

830 Sampson Ave, Dyersburg, 38024

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Wonderful full two story Traditional Home with hardwood floors, huge rooms, Formal Living Room/Dining Room, Breakfast nook, 1 bedroom on main floor & 3 upstairs, over 2700 Heated SF, basement, nice full covered front porch, large deck , 29,400SF yard & much more. Call Pat Eudaley for your showing at 731-676-7284

For open house information, contact Pat Eudaley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2022 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-210124)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7OaX_0dihBymy00

119 Tennyson, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This listing is for 119 Tennyson Ave and 127 Tennyson Ave. Great little home in the city limits close to downtown Dyersburg. One lot as the house on it and the other lot has 28x35 three car garage with storage room attached. Lots of room on second lot to run and play or build another house!

For open house information, contact Brian Hinson, Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

Copyright © 2022 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-210116)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Dyersburg, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Open House#City Limits#Auction#Housing List#Americans#Heated Sf#Sf Yard
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
274
Followers
550
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy