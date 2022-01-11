Check out these houses for sale in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

55 Kensington Way, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction in Cobblestone Village. 3 Bedroom 2 bath open floorplan with fireplace and covered porch that overlooks lake. Corner lot with a side entry garage. Pick your colors today. Call Hunter for details at 731-445-9998

1316 Jones Street, Dyersburg, 38024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Well cared for vinyl ranch home 2 or 3 bedroom, 2 bath with large kitchen & lots of cabinets, breakfast island, living room off kitchen, huge master bedroom, fenced yard, inground pool, 2 sheds (1 wired), concrete patio & much more. Neat as a pin & ready for a new family. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley for your showing at 732-676-7284

830 Sampson Ave, Dyersburg, 38024 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Wonderful full two story Traditional Home with hardwood floors, huge rooms, Formal Living Room/Dining Room, Breakfast nook, 1 bedroom on main floor & 3 upstairs, over 2700 Heated SF, basement, nice full covered front porch, large deck , 29,400SF yard & much more. Call Pat Eudaley for your showing at 731-676-7284

119 Tennyson, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This listing is for 119 Tennyson Ave and 127 Tennyson Ave. Great little home in the city limits close to downtown Dyersburg. One lot as the house on it and the other lot has 28x35 three car garage with storage room attached. Lots of room on second lot to run and play or build another house!

