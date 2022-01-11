Check out these houses for sale in Huntsville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(HUNTSVILLE, AL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Huntsville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOtTu_0dihBiua00

575 Mccollum Rd, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $367,938 | Single Family Residence | 2,395 Square Feet | Built in None

Within The Laniers charming, full-brick exterior lies four bedrooms and plenty of space. The three-car garage leads into the homes mud room. The kitchen features a large pantry, double-sided island and more than enough counter space. Once there youll discover the homes biggest feature the huge, open-concept layout. The combined family room/kitchen/dining room are perfect for entertaining, and the plans Master Suite is to-die-for. Read your favorite novel in the Master Bedrooms gorgeous sitting area or discover the Master Baths split sinks and large walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom can also serve as a home office, and the covered porch offers a quiet escape to the outdoors. Make it your own with The Laniers flexible floor plan, featuring an optional covered porch, a fireplace and more! Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact Pikes Ridge Davidson Homes

Copyright © 2022 Davidson Homes, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DVHBN-PikePlace-TheLanier)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HS4BR_0dihBiua00

165 Slade Thomas Drive, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $367,938 | Single Family Residence | 2,395 Square Feet | Built in None

Within The Laniers charming, full-brick exterior lies four bedrooms and plenty of space. The three-car garage leads into the homes mud room. The kitchen features a large pantry, double-sided island and more than enough counter space. Once there youll discover the homes biggest feature the huge, open-concept layout. The combined family room/kitchen/dining room are perfect for entertaining, and the plans Master Suite is to-die-for. Read your favorite novel in the Master Bedrooms gorgeous sitting area or discover the Master Baths split sinks and large walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom can also serve as a home office, and the covered porch offers a quiet escape to the outdoors. Make it your own with The Laniers flexible floor plan, featuring an optional covered porch, a fireplace and more! Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact Pikes Ridge Davidson Homes

Copyright © 2022 Davidson Homes, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DVHBN-PikePlace-165933959)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wd5JA_0dihBiua00

1524 Chandler Road, Huntsville, 35801

4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,477 Square Feet | Built in 1986

CHESTER WEST BEAUTY ON PRESTIGIOUS CHANDLER! TOTALLY REFURBISHED! Open Dramatic Foyer-winding staircase. Gorgeous hardwood floors thruout main floor! Gourmet Kitchen total granite/island w/tray. Refinished cabinetry thruout. Lge b'fast area overlooks b'ful huge refurbished deck & treed tranquil b'yard, great for entertaining. Living area loads of built in shelving surrounds floor to ceiling FP. Huge glamorous MBR w/glass sliding door to deck. Elegant MBa. Open exquisite Bonus overlooks 1st floor. Gorgeous! 2nd MBR up w/private ba. Plus 2 Additional lge Bdrms. All 2nd floor carpet replaced. Updated smooth ceilings thruout. All interior walls, trim, cabinets, etc new paint inside and out.

For open house information, contact Carol Jacobs, Keller Williams - Huntsville at 256-519-7220

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12006505)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdXpE_0dihBiua00

100 Dockview Circle, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,190 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in None

Cali - Perfect for Empty-Nesters or a growing family. The spacious kitchen is complete with a walk-in pantry, plenty of counter space, and a casual dining area with atrium doors leading out to a covered porch. The main suite features a shower, private toilet, double vanities, and a huge walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24333-243-24333-700210000-0065)

See more property details

