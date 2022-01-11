House hunting in Akron? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(AKRON, OH) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Akron’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Akron, pulled from our classifieds:

4131 Mohawk Dr, Copley, 44321 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Condominium | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Welcome to Adena Knolls, a beautiful community of spacious and quality built townhome style condominiums located in the award winning Revere School District! Prepared to be impressed with this spacious end unit. The foyer entry opens to the Great Room with a corner fireplace and soaring cathedral beamed ceiling. A wall of windows fills the home with natural light and offers secluded views of the back and side yard. The elegant formal Dining Room has a Cloisonné chandelier and sliders to the private back patio. The kitchen is light and bright with a newer refrigerator, dishwasher and new luxury vinyl floor which flows into the Den. Completing the first floor is a half bath and Laundry Room. An open staircase leads to three bedrooms, two full baths plus a loft. The private Master Suite has a private bath, walk in shower and separate bathtub. All room have fresh paint and newer carpeting. Major updates include new HVAC and water heater in 2019, newer roof and chimney. Multi-room in-wall stereo speakers installed in den, living room, loft and master bedroom. Much greater storage space than typical for a 2000 sq. ft. home! Extra-wide 2-car garage (space for storage shelves on both sides). Adena Knolls includes a pool, tennis and a community room. Call today for a private showing!

1822 Westport Cv, Stow, 44224 4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Condominium | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous Move-in Ready End Unit Condo with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths! This Spacious Open Concept Condo has Almost 1900 Square Ft and is Updated with Neutral Paint and New Flooring! You’ll Love the New Epoxy Countertops, Updated Lighting Fixtures and Newer Stainless Steel Appliances! Bright and Airy with White Moldings and Plenty of Light! First Floor Bedroom Is Currently Being Used as an Office. All 4 Bedrooms are Spacious with Lots of Closet Space. Back Patio Looks out to Wooded Private Area. This Home Comes with the Ring Doorbell, Reverse Osmosis System and Wireless Speakers in Both Bathrooms. Centrally Located Near Highways, Restaurants, Shopping and Bike/Hike Trails! Attached 2 Car Garage is Perfect with Winter on the Way! See it Before it’s Gone!

55 River Ridge Ln, Munroe Falls, 44262 2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 1,023 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Location, location, location! This condo sits on one of the nicest lots in the development- in the back looking out over trees and deer. This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo features an open floor concept with cathedral ceilings and is a great place to entertain. The lower level has a great family room for relaxing and hanging out. There are 2 terrific outdoor spaces- a deck off the dining room and a patio off of the family room. The beautiful and functional hutch in the dining room is built in and stays! Close to the hike and bike trail! Schedule your showing today!

1732 Brookwood Dr, Akron, 44313 4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Condominium | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome home to 1732 Brookwood Drive! Enjoy the comfort of an end unit on a peaceful and wooded lot, with a scenic view of the pond! This 4,000 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium has many updates, including newer windows, renovated kitchen with white custom cabinets and a large island, white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer flooring and carpet in bedrooms and stairway, renovated master bath, new furnace, new AC and much more! This home features an open floor plan, with bright, natural light throughout. The ideal location is within walking distance of the Nature Realm Metropark and only a couple miles from Fairlawn and Montrose shopping and restaurants.

