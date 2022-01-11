ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno Voice

House hunting? Check these Reno townhomes

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 5 days ago

(RENO, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Reno’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Reno, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMJsP_0dihBCrS00

7572 Cumberland Circle, Reno, 89511

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Townhouse | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Other notable features include: detached oversized 2 car garage with extra storage space and a new concrete driveway. Mature trees, newer fixtures, ring doorbell, nest thermostat, guest bath has new vanity & mirror. 3 bedrooms per county records. Loft can be easily converted back. Located a block from Huffaker Park and just minutes from shopping and restaurants. HOA takes care of the roof and exterior paint.

For open house information, contact Kirsten Gardner, Dickson Realty - Downtown at 775-324-7000

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-220000212)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhEI5_0dihBCrS00

504 Mill Street, Reno, 89502

1 Bed 2 Baths | $441,000 | Townhouse | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New and ready for you! High Street Townhomes a new community in downtown Reno walking distance to community favorites and new experiences. Each residence features quality construction with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, solid core doors exciting lighting and beautiful flooring. With the exciting midtown and downtown nearby and a hip new coffee caf next door this is sure to be the most talked about downtown opportunity.

For open house information, contact Jean Merkelbach, Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe at 177-558-87710

Copyright © 2022 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-RDW210004483)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEuNu_0dihBCrS00

3459 Skyline Blvd, Reno, 89509

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1978

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JAN 8TH FROM 10-1. Fantastic Southwest Reno location high above the city, with convenient access anywhere in town, and zoned for some of the areas favorite schools. Walking distance to great restaurants, park and trails. There is abundant living space and storage, city views from the balcony, and the asking price is below several similar units recently sold. HOA includes Pool and Tennis courts. You'll love living here!

For open house information, contact James Elliott, RE/MAX Professionals-Reno at 775-345-3070

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-220000223)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKqOI_0dihBCrS00

8801 Sky Wind Rd., Reno, 89506

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,453 Square Feet | Built in None

Two 1453 plans are available at Sugar Pine. One plan features 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The other 1453 plan boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Both plans offer second story laundry rooms and spacious walk in closets in bedroom 1. The first level features an open concept great room and kitchen as well as a pantry and powder bathroom. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, SkyBell video doorbell, and so much more! Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. Images are representational only.

For open house information, contact Yvette LeClear- Sugar Pine D.R. Horton - Reno

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-68132-1453)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Urban Living#Restaurants#Townhomes#Real Estate#Nv#Dickson Realty Downtown#Fantastic
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
395
Followers
579
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy