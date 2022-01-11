House hunting? Check these Reno townhomes

(RENO, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Reno’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Reno, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

7572 Cumberland Circle, Reno, 89511 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Townhouse | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Other notable features include: detached oversized 2 car garage with extra storage space and a new concrete driveway. Mature trees, newer fixtures, ring doorbell, nest thermostat, guest bath has new vanity & mirror. 3 bedrooms per county records. Loft can be easily converted back. Located a block from Huffaker Park and just minutes from shopping and restaurants. HOA takes care of the roof and exterior paint.

504 Mill Street, Reno, 89502 1 Bed 2 Baths | $441,000 | Townhouse | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New and ready for you! High Street Townhomes a new community in downtown Reno walking distance to community favorites and new experiences. Each residence features quality construction with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, solid core doors exciting lighting and beautiful flooring. With the exciting midtown and downtown nearby and a hip new coffee caf next door this is sure to be the most talked about downtown opportunity.

3459 Skyline Blvd, Reno, 89509 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1978

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JAN 8TH FROM 10-1. Fantastic Southwest Reno location high above the city, with convenient access anywhere in town, and zoned for some of the areas favorite schools. Walking distance to great restaurants, park and trails. There is abundant living space and storage, city views from the balcony, and the asking price is below several similar units recently sold. HOA includes Pool and Tennis courts. You'll love living here!

8801 Sky Wind Rd., Reno, 89506 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,453 Square Feet | Built in None

Two 1453 plans are available at Sugar Pine. One plan features 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The other 1453 plan boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Both plans offer second story laundry rooms and spacious walk in closets in bedroom 1. The first level features an open concept great room and kitchen as well as a pantry and powder bathroom. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, SkyBell video doorbell, and so much more! Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. Images are representational only.

