Townhomes of Austin: See what's on the market

 5 days ago

(AUSTIN, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Austin, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1409 E M Franklin Avenue, Austin, 78721

3 Beds 4 Baths | $838,600 | Townhouse | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 2020

We have C/O. SHORT TERM RENTALS PERMITTED! OWNER FINANCING OFFERED! STEEL FRAMED HOME built with 5" x 4" METAL STUDS (VIEW PIC'S) vs. 2" x 4" WOOD STUDS, IS A STRONGER DEFENSE OVER WOOD, FOR PROTECTION FROM MOLD, FIRE, AND TERMITES! NEW REFRIGERATOR FREE! BUYER CHOOSE CLOSET SHELVES! WALL MOUNTED BIO-ETHANOL FIREPLACE! QUARTZ KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS! PORCELIN FOOLR TILE! 3.5 BATHROOMS! THIRD FLOOR DECK has view of AUSTIN CITY LIGHTS! UNIQUE EUROPEAN MULTI-FUNCTIONAL WINDOWS TILT IN & SLIDING GLASS DOORS! UNIQUE BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOORS!! TWO MASTER BEDROOMS ON THE 2nd FLOOR WITH BEDIT'S!! SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO THIRD FLOOR LOFT/GUEST ROOM WITH FULL BATHROOM! THERMOSTAT's ON EVERY FLOOR! STONE COATED METAL ROOF! RESERVED PARKING! Quartz ISLAND KITCHEN! 10 FOOT CEILINGS!! REMOTE CONTROLED LIGHTING BELOW KITCHEN CABINET! ENTIRE PERIMITER OF CONDO COMUNITY IS FENCED IN!! RING FRONT DOOR SECURITY DOOR BELL!! 3rd. floor BALCONY HAS WATER LINE TO BRINGWATER ONTO DECK. BUILDER WARRANTY!

9201 Brodie Lane, Austin, 78748

2 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Townhouse | 1,391 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Do not miss this well cared for, corner unit condo in Brodie Heights. This condo is a former DR Horton Model home, which is conveniently located in the front of the subdivision, across from the community pool, with a backyard with greenbelt views. It allows for easy guest parking right by the unit. The garage also features an additional door for entering and exiting the unit. The refrigerator conveys with the unit.

