Homes for sale in San Diego: New listings

(SAN DIEGO, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re San Diego-curious, take a look at these listings today:

977 Arroyo Dr, Chula Vista, 91910 4 Beds 3 Baths | $915,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,293 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to your beautiful Rancho Del Rey home! Recently remodeled kitchen that's perfect for holiday entertaining! Your furniture will look fantastic on the new flooring. A downstairs bedroom & bath that's made for company or extended family. The wrap-around concrete patio has plenty of room to take the party outside and to enjoy the pool (Fully fenced). Discovery Charter School (K-8), Rancho Del Rey & Chula Vista Hills are all 9 rated schools! El Rancho Del Rey, Voyager & Sunridge Parks have all the activities you'd want. All of this with NO HOA or Mello Roos!

For open house information, contact Jack Rowell, Keller Williams Realty at 619-873-2700

7430 Hillside Drive, La Jolla, 92037 5 Beds 9 Baths | $7,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,278 Square Feet | Built in 2018

The Southern California Dream awaits you, nestled in the mountainside of Mt. Soledad, La Jolla, this home brings the rare mixture of extravagance and simplicity. This stunning newly constructed 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom & 4 powder room home has abundant space to allow every family or household member the room they need with enough left over to always have the option to entertain! Clean white surfaces and fresh tones throughout the house wonderfully endorse the ever-available sunlight that the floor to ceiling windows lend to the atmosphere. This property is the Pinnacle of luxury! This 6,276 ft2 NW facing property is perfectly situated to allow you to take in the golden stretch of La Jolla Shores & the lush greenery of Torrey Pine State Park, only two aspects of the many 270o stunning vistas available to you. It really is the epitome of a true home with a hefty dose of luxury, truly a one of a kind.

For open house information, contact Simon Polito, Keller Williams Realty Irvine at 949-861-8000

3544 Luna Avenue, San Diego, 92117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1955

CONTRACTORS SPECIAL... LOTS OF POTENTIAL!!!!! good bones on this fixer uppper... has been a rental for 40 years... Large 6000 sf lot and very quiet neighborhood... handy to all with its central San Diego location. Recently appraised for 750,000. Seller to make no repairs or make any credits or reduce price.

For open house information, contact Paul Butler, Keller Williams Realty at 858-720-1900

221 Treewood St, San Diego, 92114 4 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled house w/ 2 car garage and attached 1 bed 1 bath - 460 sq ft casita/granny flat with separate entrance in the heart of Encanto. Upgrades include newer central A/C, newer roof, porcelain tile flooring, new carpet and much more! The living room features vaulted ceilings with large sky windows that leads into the large dining area perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful oak cabinets and stainless steel refrigerator, oven and microwave. The outside front and backyard of the home is covered with artificial turf and completely fenced in. The patio area in the back by the attached casita/granny flat is a perfect place to relax and entertain your guests! This house also comes with solar from Sunrun that will need to be assumed by the new buyer.

For open house information, contact Steve Meyers III, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427