On the hunt for a home in Heavener? These houses are on the market

40454 Old Us Highway 59, Howe, 74940 5 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,826 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Brick home sitting on 3 Acres! 5bd/3bath great for entertaining or relaxing with family. Home is very spacious w/ many built ins, walk-in showers, double vanities, fireplace and patio/deck on both levels, (2)W/D connections, (2) garages. Bring your fur babies fenced backyard for them too!

704 E Avenue A, Heavener, 74937 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Investment opportunity!! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with so much potential with some of its original hardwood floors, and a big backyard. The home sits on the back side of Heavener against Morris Creek Rd., which is a great access point in town to avoid the trains blocking all crossings. Close to Heavener schools, Runstone, and 45 minutes from Fort Smith and Mena. This home can be combined and purchased with MLS#1052749. To set up a showing, call our office today!

21049 Pine Mountain Rd, Heavener, 74937 4 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Wide open spaces on this home on the range. Start with 119 partially fenced acres to run and play on, with a pond, and Pine Mountain Public Hunting land just on the other side of your gate. The beautifully built home has a safe room, jacuzzi tub, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a bonus room, large covered front and back porches, very large laundry/mudroom, and lots of pantry space, just off the beautiful "Modern farmhouse" designed kitchen. With an open floor plan, this is every "Okie's" dream.

21590 W Maple Ave, Howe, 74940 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Remodeled 3bed 2 ba rock home on city corner lot! It features new plumbing, new flooring, new covered patio, new above ground pool with large deck, detached garage, storm cellar, shed, and so much more! Just minutes from Wister Lake State Park!

