Take a look at these homes for sale in Pittsfield

(Pittsfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pittsfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

206 N. State St., Griggsville, 62340 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Well kept 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Griggsville has many updates. Positioned on a corner lot, the home has something for everyone, such as porches on the front and back, a garden area, a workshop (or man cave!) for the guys, and lots of beautiful flowers and bushes. The furnace and central air unit are 5 years old. The one-car attached garage has a new insulated garage door w/opener, and shelving for storage. The home also features a new 40 gallon water heater and newer vinyl siding. This well-insulated, all-electric home is easy on the budget. The workshop is 20 x 20 with 2 add-ons for storage, has a full bathroom and its own heat. It is well insulated and is plumbed for kitchenette, if desired. This area could serve many purposes depending on your needs. This house is move-in ready. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, and ceiling fan all convey. New 10x12 shed also conveys.

441 W. Washington, Pittsfield, 62363 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,306 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this charming home! 441 West Washington boasts 2,300 feet of living space with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Adding to the charm in this home is a large welcoming front porch, original wood trim, gas fireplace in the living room, French doors into the dining room, and a pocket door leading to what could be a fourth bedroom, office, or den. 3 good-size bedrooms and a full bath are located upstairs. Mudroom is off the kitchen with the backyard access and full basement. Newer metal roof. Central air and windows were new in 2020. This property also comes with a 1 1/2 car garage and a newer insulated three-car garage with alley access.

605 N.Jackson St, Pittsfield, 62363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Feel at home in this 1434 square foot single-family home. This home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. On the outside of the house, you will find a detached one-car garage. Nice open kitchen with ample cabinetry and countertops. On the north side of the house, a large 17x10 spacious wooden deck. Central air and GFA Heat.Come see this charmer!!!

319 E. Griggsville, Pittsfield, 62363 2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Single Family Residence | 651 Square Feet | Built in None

Are you looking for a cute "down-sizing" home or starter home? This home would be great for a young couple, a single person, or a retired couple. It is laid out with no wasted space and plenty of closet storage. A 10 x 10 storage shed in front of the carport is ideal for storing yard tools and out-of-season decorations. Ceiling fans in the kitchen, bedrooms, and living room provide a nice breeze. Enjoy new vinyl in the bath and laundry in the storage shed. Closet doors are there, but not hung in the pictures. Needs some new hardware. Handyman fixup. Some replacement windows. Nice sized yard with a concrete patio at the rear of the house. There is a fire pit nearby to enjoy with your friends on cool fall evenings. Must see to appreciate. Move in and make this house your own! Call Agent at least 24 hours before showing. Lock Box.

