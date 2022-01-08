Check out these homes for sale in Morris now

(Morris, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morris will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

500 E 9Th Street, Morris, 56267 3 Beds 1 Bath | $138,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This Charming Move in Ready Home has a list of updates with in the last 10 years that makes this home complete! A new 2 stall vinyl sided garage with concrete driveway, side walks, all new windows, furnace, electrical, flooring, shingles, deck and a variety of trees! Steel siding on the house, central air, main floor bedroom, large kitchen and a walk-in pantry! Entertain on the large concrete private patio enjoying those beautiful nights and the beautiful yard of this corner lot charmer!

For open house information, contact Kelly Frank, Prairie Real Estate at 320-589-2159

305 E 7Th Street, Morris, 56267 5 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Looking for an investment property or starter home? Check out this 5 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house located close to the college and downtown shopping! New kitchen flooring, carpet and windows in 2019. Main floor laundry, large patio and detached garage are also included. This house has a rental license and has been rented out steadily for years.

For open house information, contact Amy Lohse, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172