Wautoma, WI

House hunt Wautoma: See what’s on the market now

 1 day ago

(Wautoma, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wautoma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

W6147 State Road 21, Wautoma, 54982

5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Wautoma: Updated Farmhouse full of character and charm. 5 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, formal living room, dining room, spacious family room, laundry/pantry, main level master suite has walk-in closet, jetted tub, sunny kitchen, upper level has a generous bedroom with balcony, ½ bath, 3 bedrooms. The basement level has an outside and inside entry. Detached 2 1/2 car garage, storage shed, and the BONUS: a 3 level Quilt Barn with upgraded mezzanine and lower-level walkout to garden, and walking paths through the 2. 5-acre parcel. Enjoy the fireplace and the warm cozy heat of the free-standing wood stove. Newer air conditioning will keep you cool on hot summer days. The retractable awning over the decking adds shade at the exact time needed.

W1615 County Road E, Neshkoro, 54960

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Manufactured Home | 644 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Neshkoro Area - 3 mostly wooded acres with 2 bedroom older single wide mobile home. Carport and 3 storage sheds for your toys. Close to lakes, hunting and RV trails. Enjoy as your weekend getaway or live here year round.

N438 24Th Avenue, Neshkoro, 54960

4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,354 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Are you looking for your own personal sanctuary? You have found it! This Spring Lake area 4bd 4ba amazing country home has it all. Inground heated salt water pool with curved water slide, Outdoor BBQ kitchen, brick fire pit patio in a large fenced in area on the almost 6 acres of land. 30x60 radiant floor heated shop. 12x16 Greenhouse heated/cooled. Inside you will find a designer kitchen maple cabinets, great open space, main floor laundry, Master includes a Kohler Steam shower,FP. LL with radiant heated floors newly finished Great Room w/FP, BD,BA,ExcerciseRM. Air exchange system.

362 S Waupaca Street, Wautoma, 54982

5 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1900

WAUTOMA-Plenty of room in this charming home in the City of Wautoma. Home features wood burning fireplace, large kitchen window overlooking the back yard, attached garage and located on a large corner lot. Walking distance to schools

Wautoma, WI
