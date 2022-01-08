Sidney-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sidney, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sidney. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

412 6Th St Se, Sidney, 59270 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Perfect starter home! Walk into this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home. BRAND NEW carpet, Freshly painted, new ceiling fans in every bedroom and freshly painted cabinets in kitchen. Basement is framed to finish and have another living area and bedroom along with a large storage room. Updated windows and New storm doors as well! In the back of the home you will find a nice carport with a storage shed/workshop. Call today for a private showing! 406-208-3910.

525 7Th Ave. Ne, Sidney, 59270 2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Mobile Home | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1967

If you are on a fixed budget this property is for you. Two bedroom and one bath mobile home on a 7,000 square foot lot.

1850 Golden Rod Lane, Sidney, 59270 5 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This spacious five bedroom home has been updated from floor to ceiling. The main floor has a family room, dining nook, half bath and a large open eat in kitchen. The second floor includes a large master suite and an additional three bedrooms and second full bath. There is an additional fifth bedroom and full bath in the basement in addition to the laundry and another unfinished bonus room totaling over 2,500 square feet. All of this on over one half an acre in sought after North Meadows.

716 4Th Ave Se, Sidney, 59270 5 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This 5 bed 2 bath home located in near Sidney Senior High School is a must see! As you walk in the front door you are greeted by a spacious living room. Around the corner you will find the kitchen dining area with ample cabinet space. Down the hall you will find 3 nice sized rooms along with the bathroom. Downstairs there are two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a full kitchen. Outside you will find a fenced in back yard with mature landscaping. Outside you will also find a detached garage! This garage is perfect for tinkering on those project cars or perfect workshop area. The possibilities are endless with this garage! Do not miss your chance to get this home, call for your private showing today.

