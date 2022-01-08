Take a look at these homes for sale in Moriarty

(Moriarty, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Moriarty. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

126 Berrendo, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 1997

East Mountain Country Living! Nicely updated manufactured home on 7 acres. Updates include new: kitchen(complete remodel); carpet; paint; septic tank; HVAC; SS appliances; water heater; ceiling fans and much more! All done in 2021! Air ducts professionally cleaned. 2+ living areas- one w/fireplace, one w/wood stove! Barn, stalls, and outbuildings for your livestock needs! Schedule today! DO NOT GO NEAR HORSE! DO NOT TEASE ANIMALS!

For open house information, contact Mario Russell Romero, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 505-898-2700

48 Kimberly Loop, Moriarty, 87035 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,102 Square Feet | Built in None

Competitively priced home with views in every direction. This home boasts of new, 2021, swamp coolers, circle paved drive, and fresh paint on exterior decks. Large kitchen is great for entertaining; ready to serve your friends and family for the holidays. Utility room contains water softener and large washer and dryer. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms make for comfortable country living. Additional features are gutters and rain barrels for best water conservation. Insulated two car garage complete with brand new remote door (1 opener) and work bench that will convey. Small outbuilding can be used for storage, for chickens or other animals.

For open house information, contact Mary Frances McKinley, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-980-1323

97 Little Cloud Road, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to this little slice of country on Little Cloud Rd. this three bed 2 bath Clayton home has an awesome open floorplan, while still offering bedroom separation. This 1.5 acre property has all the space you could want to make your very own. Come see this affordable home in Moriarty today!

For open house information, contact Michael Lizzi, Berkshire Hathaway ALLSTAR at 505-994-8585

1711 Eighth Street, Moriarty, 87035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to your new home on a large lot with the benefit of city utilities. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms downstairs and a bonus room in the finished attic. All your amenities in town and a short commute to Albuquerque or Santa Fe. Schedule your showing today before it's gone! Virtual tour available.

For open house information, contact Brandon C Sanchez, The Sanchez Group Realty at 505-384-3042