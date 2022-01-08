Check out these West Jefferson homes on the market

(West Jefferson, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Jefferson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

326 Huffman River, Purlear, 28665 2 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Brick home with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, walk in tub in main bath. Roof installed 2015. Partially wooded 9.18 +/- acres of beautiful land. Suitable for gardening, live stock (stream runs across) with mature timber on back portion of land. Refrigerator, Gas stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer included. Great investment property.

For open house information, contact Pam Porter, Ward & Ward Properties, Llc at 336-667-1719

1122 Scrape Bottom Road, Scottville, 28672 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,699,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 2006

First Time Ever on the Market. Rare Estate Acreage for the Discriminating Buyer!! Over 4500 linear feet of prime river frontage in a large horseshoe bend of the South Fork, just downstream from New River State Park. This elite property is located at the dead end of a private road for maximum privacy, yet convenient to town via US Hwy 221. Approximately 20 plus acres in gently laying pasture land with the remainder wooded that offers elevated views of the river and layered mountain vistas. Prime building spot in the middle of the property, and numerous other choice building sites. As you cross onto the property, you will be welcomed by a 4 BR, 2.5 BA log cabin right on the river. The log cabin was built in 2006 and is used as a vacation retreat. Handicapped accessible, T&G walls and ceilings throughout the main floor with wood flooring in the living areas, 2 BR, 1.5 BA round out the first floor, with 2 BR and 1 BA on the upper level. Large storage building outside for your tools, kayaks, and ATV. Live in this house while building your dream house or have it as a guest home. Make your appointment today to see this amazing Riverfront Property.

For open house information, contact Chris Barr, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111

121 Willowbend Lane, Jefferson, 28640 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Immaculate home located within Jefferson city limits. Sunroom and back deck features a magnificent view of Mount Jefferson. Tall, mature trees line along the front of the property, but also has mountain views in front. Ease of access to West Jefferson, Boone, and Wilkesboro, with great location directly off of US-221. This home has been well-maintained and had a recent inspection on 6/1/2021. Main floor living is available with spacious rooms, two car garage, and a great floor plan. Basement is unfinished and could be easily be upfitted to suit your needs - office, workshop, game room, storage, or additional living space. Basement has a bath that has been added to the basement, but floor is unfinished. Walkout basement would work well as a rental when unfitted. New roof was installed 6/2021.

For open house information, contact Brandi Hurley, Regency Properties at 336-246-2307

268 Bulltown, Purlear, 28665 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to the Cabin in the Village of Buck Mountain.A highly desirable gated community at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains.Adorable and highly maintained, the perfect get away cabin.You can listen to the rain fall on the new metal roof (2020) and warm by the fire of the wood stove in the rock fireplace.Located at the end of the road w/gated privacy and you will love the level yard.Spacious 2 bedrooms w/ possible 3rd bedroom or sitting room or office.Warm pine walls and bead board ceiling surrounds the interior of the cabin w/ an efficient kitchen space and laundry/mud room. A small barn offers a bunk room, enclosed storage and open shed covering.Walking trails establish on the 2.05 acres.The Community of Buck Mountains offers many amenities including ATV trails, helipad, water fall seating area, hiking, fishing pond, clubhouse, outdoor recreation area and picnic area. Several fire exits/water points on the mtn. Mostly paved road to the property. 2250 ft. elevation.

For open house information, contact Debbie Simpson, Re/Max Impact Realty at 336-902-3721