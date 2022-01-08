ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stigler, OK

House hunt Stigler: See what’s on the market now

Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 1 day ago

(Stigler, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stigler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKgDO_0dgPTNwP00

2007 E Creekside Drive, Stigler, 74462

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,779 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful, 5 year old home, on 2 lots in the Stonegate Addition! Open floor plan, nice kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets, laminate & tile flooring in the living room and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms. Walk in closets, jetted bathtub, and walk-in shower. Large two car garage, storm shelter, above ground swimming pool and privacy fencing around the back yard! Must see!

For open house information, contact Billy Greenwood, Jr., RE/MAX Champion Land at 918-552-9100

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2140651)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11J6PF_0dgPTNwP00

600 W Main Street, Stigler, 74462

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,688 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautifully maintained historic home sitting on Main Street in Stigler, Oklahoma. Property is over 3,600 sq. ft. with multiple opportunities for use. This property is dual zoned, commercial/residential. There is abundant charm throughout the home as well as the covered wrap around front porch. 4+ bedrooms with 2 baths, complete upstairs apartment with its own entrance. It also comes with a 2 car garage & shed for extra storage. The location can't be beat with this charming home/business opportunity!

For open house information, contact Mycah Boyd, RE/MAX Champion Land at 918-552-9100

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2139743)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSAvo_0dgPTNwP00

41304 E County Road 1232, Keota, 74941

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 7 acres with turn key cannabis grow! This house has a beautiful open concept living room/kitchen. The rooms are nice in size and also has a den. Granite and sandstone countertops with professional tiled bathrooms are a few of the standouts in this home. The property has a shed and a matching building with multiple uses. The grow is 30X50 and is a turn key operation.

For open house information, contact Billy Greenwood, Jr., RE/MAX Champion Land at 918-552-9100

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2111038)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iUJK_0dgPTNwP00

2008 E Meadow Ln, Stigler, 74462

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This beautiful, newer 3/2 brick/rock home sits on almost a half acre in the beautiful Stonegate Addition! This home has a nice 14x16 brick outbuilding and offers granite, pantry, nice master suite and the garage has a separate heat/ac unit. COME SEE!!

For open house information, contact Tracy Wiedemann, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715

Copyright © 2022 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1051500)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Stigler, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Swimming Pool#Closets#Housing List#The Stonegate Addition#Laminate Tile
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
60
Followers
330
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy