House hunt Stigler: See what’s on the market now

(Stigler, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stigler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Beautiful, 5 year old home, on 2 lots in the Stonegate Addition! Open floor plan, nice kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets, laminate & tile flooring in the living room and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms. Walk in closets, jetted bathtub, and walk-in shower. Large two car garage, storm shelter, above ground swimming pool and privacy fencing around the back yard! Must see!
Beautifully maintained historic home sitting on Main Street in Stigler, Oklahoma. Property is over 3,600 sq. ft. with multiple opportunities for use. This property is dual zoned, commercial/residential. There is abundant charm throughout the home as well as the covered wrap around front porch. 4+ bedrooms with 2 baths, complete upstairs apartment with its own entrance. It also comes with a 2 car garage & shed for extra storage. The location can't be beat with this charming home/business opportunity!
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 7 acres with turn key cannabis grow! This house has a beautiful open concept living room/kitchen. The rooms are nice in size and also has a den. Granite and sandstone countertops with professional tiled bathrooms are a few of the standouts in this home. The property has a shed and a matching building with multiple uses. The grow is 30X50 and is a turn key operation.
This beautiful, newer 3/2 brick/rock home sits on almost a half acre in the beautiful Stonegate Addition! This home has a nice 14x16 brick outbuilding and offers granite, pantry, nice master suite and the garage has a separate heat/ac unit. COME SEE!!
