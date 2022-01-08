ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy, TX

Happy-curious? These homes are on the market

 1 day ago

(Happy, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Happy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

111 Wishart Ave, Happy, 79042

2 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Tons of charm in this 2 BR, 1BA home in Happy, TX. Open floorplan with lots of windows and wonderful natural light. Large kitchen with great storage, 2 pantries and plenty of counter space. Full size laundry room provides extra storage space with room for a 2nd fridge. Living Room opens to the kitchen and is a great size with space for a sectional, a desk plus a good size dining area. Large master BR with walk in closet. Covered front porch and fenced backyard. Per seller: House was levelled and vents installed for air circulation. Updated electrical, newer heater and HVAC vents, commode and porch lights. Water heater drainage up to code, gas and sewer lines replaced in 2019. Super cute house ~ move-in ready!!

For open house information, contact Onyx Realty Group, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7152)

300 N Briscoe Ave, Tulia, 79088

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Brick House or Brick DUPLEX! This is currently used as a single family residence but was a duplex at one time! Cute, brick home on a large corner lot that has a nice sized living room, bedroom and bath, bonus room (office space) and a nice clean kitchen and eat in dining room, then another bedroom and bath on the other side. This home has an nice large front yard that is fenced in and a double car garage on the side of the house. Oversized backyard with a small shed, cellar, covered patio, above ground tornado shelter and lots of potential for a swimming pool or backyard oasis! Come and see this one, it is well priced and a great opportunity!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-300)

1347 Hwy 87, Tulia, 79088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Wonderful Country Home Located in Swisher County and sits on 5.5 ACRES is up FOR SALE! This 3BR 2BA Brick home has just been totally remodeled and included a metal roof, newer windows, brand new HVAC system, updated bathrooms and kitchen and has a dedicated utility room, oversized double car garage, cellar, personal well, newer septic system, lots of storage, a fenced in backyard, established trees, sits on the pavement and has endless possibilities when it comes to planning your dream shop or horse pens! Call today to see this home or any others!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7125)

310 Comanche Trail, Tulia, 79088

6 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,691 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! This magnificent Spanish inspired home was designed and built by the World Renowned Kenneth Wyatt, famous western artist. This was his personal home and business. Wonderful 4BR 6BA home has a finished basement, formal dining room, tons of storage, his and her bathrooms off the master, library, office, 3 fireplaces. The art gallery is 2 story and has a snack bar, fire pole, fireplace, 2 office areas, catwalk and storage galore. This could be a business or living space. The shop has endless possibilities including central air and heat and over 5 separate areas. The gardens outside are amazing and include a prayer garden, water features, courtyards, established trees and a garden area. Too many features to list! Commercial use/variance must be city approved.

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-994-9999

Copyright © 2022 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202109628)

