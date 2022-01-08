Great River-curious? These homes are on the market

(Great River, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Great River. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

65 Helen Avenue, Smithtown, 11788 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,190,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction in the heart of Smithtown Village. Close to everything with magnificent view of sunset directly from your master bedroom, horse property on a walking distance to horse riding to the Oak neck creek trails access.

3 Dewey Place, Lindenhurst, 11757 4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,051 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Hi-Ranch Style Home. This Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen & Den. Centrally Located To All. Don't Miss This Opportunity!

14 Glen Hollow Dr E36, Holtsville, 11742 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This Is A Fannie Mae Homepath Property. Totally renovated spacious 3 BR Townhome style co-op in beautifully maintained gated community. EIK, LR/DR combo, .5 bath, Master Bedroom With Full Bath, 2 Additional Bedrooms And 2nd Full Bath. Community pool, gym, tennis and clubhouse. Heat, Hot Water, Taxes And Cable Included In Maintenance. Close To Shopping, Restaurants.

1 Millennium Court, Bohemia, 11716 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,129,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Gorgeous custom built 2015 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home. Cathedral 10 Foot High Ceiling custom mouldings hard wood floors through out. The house has unbelievable Pool Outside W/ Kitchen & Portico Patio. Full finished basement set like a man cave with wet bar.

