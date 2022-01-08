Great River-curious? These homes are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great River, NY

(Great River, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Great River. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2undef_0dgPRtxZ00

65 Helen Avenue, Smithtown, 11788

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,190,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction in the heart of Smithtown Village. Close to everything with magnificent view of sunset directly from your master bedroom, horse property on a walking distance to horse riding to the Oak neck creek trails access.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Martinez, Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 631-581-8855

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3351639)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ldFG_0dgPRtxZ00

3 Dewey Place, Lindenhurst, 11757

4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,051 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Hi-Ranch Style Home. This Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen & Den. Centrally Located To All. Don't Miss This Opportunity!

For open house information, contact Todd A Yovino, Island Advantage Realty LLC at 631-351-6000

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3365976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQHQC_0dgPRtxZ00

14 Glen Hollow Dr E36, Holtsville, 11742

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This Is A Fannie Mae Homepath Property. Totally renovated spacious 3 BR Townhome style co-op in beautifully maintained gated community. EIK, LR/DR combo, .5 bath, Master Bedroom With Full Bath, 2 Additional Bedrooms And 2nd Full Bath. Community pool, gym, tennis and clubhouse. Heat, Hot Water, Taxes And Cable Included In Maintenance. Close To Shopping, Restaurants.

For open house information, contact SUSAN BELZAK, BELZAK & BODKIN REALTY CORP. at 631-758-0557

Copyright © 2022 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-P1603N5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLGPf_0dgPRtxZ00

1 Millennium Court, Bohemia, 11716

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,129,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Gorgeous custom built 2015 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home. Cathedral 10 Foot High Ceiling custom mouldings hard wood floors through out. The house has unbelievable Pool Outside W/ Kitchen & Portico Patio. Full finished basement set like a man cave with wet bar.

For open house information, contact Tammy J Ramsay, Eric G Ramsay Jr Assoc LLC at 631-665-1500

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3285443)

