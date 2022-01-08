ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Take a look at these homes on the market in Houston

 1 day ago

(Houston, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMgUv_0dgPRZV900

502 S Pearl Street, Covington, 45318

2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 1900

You will be so pleased when you enter this home! The renovations are beautiful. Updated living room, dining room, sellers opened up the stairway exposing brick and beautiful original hardwood floor. Kitchen and bathroom floor & vanity brand new in Oct '21. The roof replaced in '13. Sellers have done an excellent job. You will love this one!

For open house information, contact Shari Thokey, Galbreath REALTORS at 937-339-0508

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1014525)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XcXD_0dgPRZV900

612 Young Street, Piqua, 45356

4 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Updated furnace and upper roof. Nice big backyard for outside activities. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath ready for you.

For open house information, contact Sue Wray, Brownlee-Wray Realty, Inc. at 937-773-7251

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1015512)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0thO_0dgPRZV900

80 S Main Street, Fort Loramie, 45845

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in 1906

BE WOWED by this beauty!! Welcome home to a complete transformation. Entertain and cook up a gourmet dinner in this brand new kitchen, complete with an beautiful island, new appliances, new flooring, cabinets, counters and butlers pantry. It's bright and full of natural sunlight.Feel like grilling, step out of the kitchen onto this large deck area. It makes for a great outdoor living space. Relax in the large living area and dining area. This space is all open and you can see from the front of the house to the back. Ceilings are 10ft. high. New laundry area with plenty of space for organizing. Fully remodeled bath on the main floor. Don't walk by this cute front porch. Upstairs, be sure to check out the gorgeous woodwork on the staircase. 3 large bedrooms and a completely remodeled bathroom w/ special sliding barn door. THE GARAGE: 32x30. you might want to consider this a 2nd living space. It's complete with a kitchen area, counter tops, sink, small oven, prep station. A convenient toilet and more storage. 10x30 in size. 2+ car garage with a full size steps leading to bonus room, 12x32 that could be finished out. Located in the heart of Ft. Loramie. Don't just drive by. Call to see!!

For open house information, contact Nicole D Loudenback, Realty 2000 Group at 937-492-8055

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1012122)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fg0yJ_0dgPRZV900

2 Lake Ridge Drive, Piqua, 45356

3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come see this well constructed, naturally lite home nestled on a partially wooded lot. 3 Bedroom and 2 baths upstairs with full finished walkout basement with a full bathroom and wet bar within a large entertainment area. Oversized garage for extra storage. Tile provided to buyer for kitchen floor upgrade, see pictures. Common ground for gated community included two ponds. One is directly across from the house.

For open house information, contact Kelly Curtis, Fathom Realty at 614-800-1802

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013622)

See more property details

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

