ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pendleton

Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Pendleton, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxlMz_0dgPRMGw00

1803 Sw 3Rd St, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Sensational in Sunridge! Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with bonus room, featuring open concept, soaring ceilings, and modern finishes. Cozy up to the gas fireplace boasting floor to ceiling stonework. Enjoy the kitchen with custom cabinetry, gas range, and walk-in pantry. The primary suite includes a deluxe walk-in closet with built-in organizer. Outdoors you find stamped concrete, BBQ patio, privacy vinyl fence, UGS, and spacious RV Parking. Supersized 705 sf Garage and garden shed. Sharp!!

For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-22209718)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Kc8z_0dgPRMGw00

790 Sw 44Th St, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Wow! Extraordinary find just 7 min from downtown Pendleton. Love the country life and want space for animals? Here's 5.8 acres with water rights. There's a 3 bed 2 bath home, workshop, tool shed, hay cover and an amazing insulated building for your private events/sanctuary. There's even income. Enjoy the wild life, have horses, goats, and more. Way too much to show/tell without seeing it in person! Home warranty included. Broker owned.

For open house information, contact Dawn Blalack, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21240406)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Pendleton, OR
Pendleton, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
160
Followers
486
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy