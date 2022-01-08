Take a look at these homes for sale in Pendleton

(Pendleton, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1803 Sw 3Rd St, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Sensational in Sunridge! Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with bonus room, featuring open concept, soaring ceilings, and modern finishes. Cozy up to the gas fireplace boasting floor to ceiling stonework. Enjoy the kitchen with custom cabinetry, gas range, and walk-in pantry. The primary suite includes a deluxe walk-in closet with built-in organizer. Outdoors you find stamped concrete, BBQ patio, privacy vinyl fence, UGS, and spacious RV Parking. Supersized 705 sf Garage and garden shed. Sharp!!

790 Sw 44Th St, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Wow! Extraordinary find just 7 min from downtown Pendleton. Love the country life and want space for animals? Here's 5.8 acres with water rights. There's a 3 bed 2 bath home, workshop, tool shed, hay cover and an amazing insulated building for your private events/sanctuary. There's even income. Enjoy the wild life, have horses, goats, and more. Way too much to show/tell without seeing it in person! Home warranty included. Broker owned.

