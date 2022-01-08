Take a look at these homes on the Hannibal market now

(Hannibal, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hannibal. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1222 Hill St, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,017 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This wonderful classic home is ready for you! Main house features 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths with off street parking and has been renovated in recent years with new insulation throughout and all new interior walls. New double hung tilt-in windows, new front porch, new roof in 2009 + new water heater in 2021. Throughout the home you will also find beautiful new wood & trim work as well as a handmade built-in entertainment center. Main level 1/2 bath has a laundry and could be converted to a full bath. All appliances convey. Touch up the paint, reveal the beautiful hardwood under the carpets, add a secret passage or two! Make it your very own. The savvy buyer could easily finish the currently gutted second house turning it into an income producing property. The extra lot located at 1218 Hill St has a 931 sq ft 2 bed, 1 bath home that is partially rehabbed with new roof, new windows, some insulation & drywall. Both houses & lots will sell as one. Building materials & tools will also convey.

11069 New London Gravel Road, Hannibal, 63401 6 Beds 7 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,021 Square Feet | Built in 1872

Welcome to Garth Woodside Mansion, rated by Trip Advisor as one of the best B & B's in Missouri. This is a wonderful opportunity for area history enthusiasts, searching for a turn key business opportunity. Featuring rich Italianate architecture with 11 private rooms and baths, three exquisite guest cottages which host five of the guest rooms, as well as a covered pavilion for weddings, receptions, and family events. Guests may stroll at their leisure over the manicured grounds and also enjoy watching the llama, alpacas and donkey grazing in their fenced pasture. This is a perfect location for corporate events, inside and outside. Beautiful lawn parties may be hosted. The large restaurant/catering/dining facility is bright and welcoming to guests. There are 14 fireplaces (12 in use) in the mansion. The cottages are each equipped with fireplaces (2 in the large cottage). Full basement provides storage for wine and area for additional freezers. Call today for your private tour.

137 Rosewood, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,737 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome home! This is an immaculate brick home in an established neighborhood. The home features a living room and dining room with hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and three bedrooms on the main level. Moving to the finished walk out basement you will be amazed at the 11' high ceilings! The basement also boasts a second living area complete with a bar, an extra bedroom, a full bathroom, a separate *BONUS ROOM* and a massive storage area. The front yard landscaping has recently been upgraded. There is also a basketball hoop and a fenced in back yard. This is the perfect home for a growing family. Call today, it won't last long!

718 N Main, Palmyra, 63461 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This cozy home sits right on the north end of Palmyra. All main level living, laundry room and utility room right inside the back door. A walk-in pantry allows for lots of storage. There is the potential of finishing an extra room up in the attic/loft area. The property also featured a detached 1-car garage along with 2 additional rooms for storage or workshop.

