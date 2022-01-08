Check out these homes for sale in River Falls now

(River Falls, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in River Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1102 County Road M, River Falls, 54022 4 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Looking for a home on a few acres, with all the conveniences of living in town? You'll want to visit this new listing with an unbeatable location! This homes features 4 beds, 2 baths, and an XL 2 car garage. Spacious bedrooms with large windows let in plenty of natural light. Cozy up to the fireplace, and enjoy the view off the back patio! Conveniently located within a 5 minute drive to downtown, with easy access to the highway, trails and parks.

For open house information, contact Sarah Jenkins, Property Executives Realty at 715-381-8297

1440 Quinlan Avenue S, Lake Saint Croix Beach, 55043 5 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Only 1 owner, well cared for. Clean as a whistle: Move right in! Almost 1/2 acre in the scenic St. Croix River Valley. 3 blocks from the River! 3 bedrooms on 1 level, large deck to enjoy your morning coffee & bird watching. Large family room & 2 add'l bedrooms in the lower level. Walk-out to patio. Stillwater Schools. Don't miss!

For open house information, contact Michele Johnson, RE/MAX Results at 651-735-1350

1019 166Th Street, Hammond, 54015 3 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Looking for a fresh start for the new year? Don't wait on this sparkling 2021, 3 bed 2 bath rambler in Hammond WI sitting on 1.5 acres! Walk in from the 3 car, heated garage to the spacious, light filled main floor. You will love the cheerful open concept kitchen and living space, oversized, granite island and new appliances. 3 bedrooms serve the main floor, including a large master en-suite with walk-in closet. The mudroom offers plenty storage and doubles as the laundry room. Room for your toys and equipment in the oversized 3 car garage and even an extra parking space on the concrete slab on side of home. The unfinished basement is ready for your personal touch and is filled with natural light. 45 minutes to St Paul, this home is perfect for anyone commuting to the city! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Abby Zezza, RE/MAX Results Inc at 715-381-5700

649 6Th Street N, North Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1.5 story home in North Hudson. Home has large living room with bay windows. Huge eat in kitchen with lots of cupboard space and new kitchen appliances. New roof and siding within the last 3 years. Driveway was redone in 2018. Extra large fenced in yard with a large deck for entertaining. Selling AS IS.

For open house information, contact Jill McNamee, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700