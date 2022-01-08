Take a look at these homes on the Athens market now

(Athens, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13102 Fm 59, Athens (Area), 75751 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Neat as a pin, clean as a whistle, freshly renovated home with all brand new stuff thru out! This one won't last long! 3 bedroom 1 bath home - great starter home for young small family, or retirement home with very little to maintain! Located in sought after CRISD! Property has carport, small heated & cooled workshop, shade trees, and more!

Lot 4 S Prairieville Street, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Premier garden home development in south Athens located within walking distance to the Athens Country Club. The development is located across the street from the community college, and is also a mile north of the UT Health Center Hospital. Homes may be built to suit or start at $450,000, but are located on property with mature trees, room for a pool, two car garage. High end finishes, gourmet kitchens, and spa-like bathrooms. No HOA. House image for illustration purposes only.

10885 Cartwright Drive, Eustace, 75124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 2004

GB-8786. MLS #96389. INVESTORS! LOOKING FOR AN INSTANT RENTAL PROPERTY? THIS LONG TERM RENTAL HAS TENANTS AND LEASE IN PLACE. MUST ALLOW 48 HOURS BEFORE ANY SHOWING.

616 N Needmore Street, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come check out our renovated home at 616 Needmore St. This would make the perfect home for the first time buyer because it comes with the main house and a back house that is a 1 bed 1 bath perfect for a rental to make some extra income.

