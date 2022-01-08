ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Athens market now

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 1 day ago

(Athens, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YkMF_0dgPQF3e00

13102 Fm 59, Athens (Area), 75751

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Neat as a pin, clean as a whistle, freshly renovated home with all brand new stuff thru out! This one won't last long! 3 bedroom 1 bath home - great starter home for young small family, or retirement home with very little to maintain! Located in sought after CRISD! Property has carport, small heated & cooled workshop, shade trees, and more!

For open house information, contact Bud Fletcher, Bud Fletcher Realty at 903-675-3030

Copyright © 2022 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96078)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQ82A_0dgPQF3e00

Lot 4 S Prairieville Street, Athens, 75751

3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Premier garden home development in south Athens located within walking distance to the Athens Country Club. The development is located across the street from the community college, and is also a mile north of the UT Health Center Hospital. Homes may be built to suit or start at $450,000, but are located on property with mature trees, room for a pool, two car garage. High end finishes, gourmet kitchens, and spa-like bathrooms. No HOA. House image for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Nick Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC. at 903-675-3503

Copyright © 2022 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95745)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXO4S_0dgPQF3e00

10885 Cartwright Drive, Eustace, 75124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 2004

GB-8786. MLS #96389. INVESTORS! LOOKING FOR AN INSTANT RENTAL PROPERTY? THIS LONG TERM RENTAL HAS TENANTS AND LEASE IN PLACE. MUST ALLOW 48 HOURS BEFORE ANY SHOWING.

For open house information, contact Susan Waterman, McAtee Realty Of Gun Barrel TX at 903-887-5658

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14699826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BgiM_0dgPQF3e00

616 N Needmore Street, Athens, 75751

3 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come check out our renovated home at 616 Needmore St. This would make the perfect home for the first time buyer because it comes with the main house and a back house that is a 1 bed 1 bath perfect for a rental to make some extra income.

For open house information, contact Stephen Beal, BP Residential, LLC at 361-573-3334

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14710904)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Athens, TX
Business
City
Athens, TX
Athens, TX
Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Home#Housing List#Crisd#The Athens Country Club#Hoa#House#Llc#Bp Residential
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
181
Followers
534
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy