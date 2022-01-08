ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Gainesville market now

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 1 day ago

(Gainesville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gainesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGlPj_0dgPOjzE00

1314 E California Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful tudor home with incredible history. Originally built in 1898. Complete redo in 1928 with central air & heat, Belgian stain glass windows, imported chestnut wood from England. Entertainment home with media room, high ceilings. lots of room for guests and social get-togethers. Kitchen is updated and spacious. Beautiful view from breakfast nook area into large backyard with magnolia tree over 75 years old. This property is a must see. With a little TLC, it can be the historic type home people will envy.

For open house information, contact Shelley Head-Barthold, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucRnX_0dgPOjzE00

9492 Fm 51, Valley View, 76272

4 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,806 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This custom Austin stone home and land are ready for you and your horses! The front pasture has a beautiful pond with a two stall horse barn with electricity, and a tack room. Pastures are fenced and cross-fenced with water troughs to make rotational grazing easy. The home features 4 beds and 3 baths with 10ft ceilings and large windows with solar screens. Large front porch for entertaining and beautiful country views. Side deck provides outdoor fireplace and hot tub! Oversized master suite with ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet. Entering this property gives you the feeling of country living at its finest. Home shows pride of ownership throughout! **For house on less acreage use mls#14709483**

For open house information, contact Shaya Shivers, Post Oak Realty at 940-205-4215

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lW8To_0dgPOjzE00

114 Mountain Springs Lane, Valley View, 76272

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in None

Located just minutes from Lake Ray Roberts this cute and cozy home is ready for you! Listed as a 2 bedroom but this home has another space ideal for an additional bedroom or den. New 14 SEER HVAC installed last year. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with Life Proof vinyl plank flooring, new toilets, custom ceilings and walls. One bath has new tub shower and vanity as well! New 50 gallon propane water heater installed 2 years ago and a 26x30 metal shop with concrete floor, lights, 10 foot side walls and 12 foot peak also just 2 years ago! Oversized insulated storage building also on the property. This location is prime and has a gorgeous view from the front porch and easy access with a straight shot to I-35!

For open house information, contact Natalie Graves, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ior2_0dgPOjzE00

1814 Bersand Avenue, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $238,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 2018

**Open House Cancelled due to multiple offers already received!! **Don't miss out on this cute and cozy open concept home! Features include engineer wood flooring, ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and woodburning fireplace. Parking is also a plus to this home as the curb road frontage along the property line provides abundance of space for family and guests. Take a short walk to the neighborhood pool. * Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information*

For open house information, contact Debra Beavers, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

