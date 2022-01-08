On the hunt for a home in Troy? These houses are on the market

(Troy, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Troy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

111 Susie Way, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Situated in a family-friendly, walkable neighborhood. From the open-concept kitchen and living space with extra high, 12 ft. ceilings to the backyard with covered porch, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Kitchen is complete with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has connected master bathroom, two walk-in closets, & many more exciting features!

For open house information, contact Averi Whitfield, Murph Realty Group at 334-687-4900

304 Curtis Drive, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This House Is The Perfect Home For Your Family! 3 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,A Nice Size Living Room,And Fantastic Backyard! Call Amanda Wise At (334)430-2181 To Schedule Your Showing Today! This House Will Not Last Long!!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wise, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

259 Eagle Cir, Goshen, 36035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House In Goshen. Home Has Dining Room,Large Kitchen,Good Size Laundry Room And Sun Room. Home Has Window Unit A/C And Wall Heaters But Has A Central Heating And Cooling Unit That Seller Doesn't Use. Well Keep Large Yard With Fire Pit. This Is A Must See! Stove And Refrigerator Are Negotiable.

For open house information, contact Mary Beth Coppage, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

115 Mobley, Troy, 36079 5 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful Home Sitting On A Large Lot In The City Limits Of Troy. Spacious 5 Bedrooms,3 Full Bath Home With Basement Ideal For Game Room Or Apartment. Large Covered Deck On The Back. New Hvac And Roof Less Than 5 Years Old. Fenced Back Yard.

For open house information, contact Janet Jones, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765