ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

On the hunt for a home in Troy? These houses are on the market

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 1 day ago

(Troy, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Troy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shUiN_0dgPOi6V00

111 Susie Way, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Situated in a family-friendly, walkable neighborhood. From the open-concept kitchen and living space with extra high, 12 ft. ceilings to the backyard with covered porch, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Kitchen is complete with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has connected master bathroom, two walk-in closets, & many more exciting features!

For open house information, contact Averi Whitfield, Murph Realty Group at 334-687-4900

Copyright © 2022 Eufaula Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EBRAL-23245)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZglIL_0dgPOi6V00

304 Curtis Drive, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This House Is The Perfect Home For Your Family! 3 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,A Nice Size Living Room,And Fantastic Backyard! Call Amanda Wise At (334)430-2181 To Schedule Your Showing Today! This House Will Not Last Long!!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wise, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2022 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-24089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uJwk_0dgPOi6V00

259 Eagle Cir, Goshen, 36035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House In Goshen. Home Has Dining Room,Large Kitchen,Good Size Laundry Room And Sun Room. Home Has Window Unit A/C And Wall Heaters But Has A Central Heating And Cooling Unit That Seller Doesn't Use. Well Keep Large Yard With Fire Pit. This Is A Must See! Stove And Refrigerator Are Negotiable.

For open house information, contact Mary Beth Coppage, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2022 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23095)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwpyV_0dgPOi6V00

115 Mobley, Troy, 36079

5 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful Home Sitting On A Large Lot In The City Limits Of Troy. Spacious 5 Bedrooms,3 Full Bath Home With Basement Ideal For Game Room Or Apartment. Large Covered Deck On The Back. New Hvac And Roof Less Than 5 Years Old. Fenced Back Yard.

For open house information, contact Janet Jones, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2022 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-24062)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Business
City
Goshen, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Local
Alabama Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jones
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
165
Followers
580
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy