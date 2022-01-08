ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Check out these homes for sale in Clinton now

Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 1 day ago

(Clinton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmI1z_0dgPOUhD00

719 Barden Street, Clinton, 28328

4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Adorable ranch farm home in the heart of Clinton Home has been updated with New roof, paint, laminate hardwood floors, tile flooring in Kitchen and baths. New ceiling fans and lights through out. New 4th bedroom/office finished with closet. Owners suite showcases new full bath with shower and tile surround. Formal dining room is open to family room with original fireplace. Enjoy your evenings on the full front porch.

For open house information, contact Joelle Poole, EXP Realty LLC at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2425843)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhSRt_0dgPOUhD00

387 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, 28328

3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Totally remodeled home built in 2001. New 30 year architectural shingle roof, HVAC is only 6 years old. All new paint and flooring along with fixtures throughout the house. This property is 1836 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Property is in the Clinton City School District and is located close to Clinton High School.

For open house information, contact Dan Demers, Sell Your Home Services LLC at 877-893-6566

Copyright © 2022 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100302436)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NC
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Open House#Flooring#Housing List#Clinton Home#Exp Realty Llc#Clinton High School#Home Services Llc
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Clinton Voice

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
128
Followers
446
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy