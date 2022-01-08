Check out these homes for sale in Clinton now

(Clinton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

719 Barden Street, Clinton, 28328 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Adorable ranch farm home in the heart of Clinton Home has been updated with New roof, paint, laminate hardwood floors, tile flooring in Kitchen and baths. New ceiling fans and lights through out. New 4th bedroom/office finished with closet. Owners suite showcases new full bath with shower and tile surround. Formal dining room is open to family room with original fireplace. Enjoy your evenings on the full front porch.

387 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, 28328 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Totally remodeled home built in 2001. New 30 year architectural shingle roof, HVAC is only 6 years old. All new paint and flooring along with fixtures throughout the house. This property is 1836 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Property is in the Clinton City School District and is located close to Clinton High School.

