On the hunt for a home in Akron? These houses are on the market

(Akron, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Akron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13250 Inverness Ave Northwest, Uniontown, 44685 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Come check out this very well taken care of split level in a fantastic neighborhood! The front entry takes you into the living room that has Berber carpet and recessed lighting. Off of the living room is the eat in kitchen. The eat in kitchen features newer maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile backsplash and Corian counters finish off the kitchen. From the dining area, you have easy access to the back deck. The upper level contains the 3 bedrooms/ 1.5 baths. Two bedrooms feature beautiful hardwood flooring. The 1/2 bath is in bedroom #1, and features a single vanity with more wood flooring. The last bedroom is carpeted and has double closets. The hall bath boasts single vanities with built ins plus laminate flooring and a shower tub combo. As we step down into the family room, you are met with a gas fireplace with a brick surround and a mantle. The bonus room has a TON of space and could be used as a fourth bed. The basement contains the laundry hookups, newer HWT (2015), and a LOT of closet space for any extra storage needs. The outdoor space of this home is private and features a stone patio, a back deck, and a two car attached garage. Don’t miss your chance! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Amy Wengerd, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

36 Cole Ave, Akron, 44301 5 Beds 2 Baths | $111,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Tenant occupied investment property. Colonial home with 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, a full basement, and covered front porch. Owner is selling as-is and won't be making any repairs.

For open house information, contact Michael Azzam, RE/MAX Haven Realty at 440-519-3100

50 Valencia Dr, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223 4 Beds 3 Baths | $194,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,364 Square Feet | Built in 1954

What a find in Cuyahoga Falls, located near everything but tucked away on a quiet road. The home features plenty of space and room throughout. There is an eat in kitchen with dining area off of it that overlooks the living room and fireplace. In addition to the main kitchen there is an additional kitchen area on the second in the large open room, perfect for entertaining or hanging out. The a large deck overlooks the spacious, level yard. Property sold AS IS. Equal housing opportunity. FHA insurable per HUD appraisal.

For open house information, contact Steve Burgess, Cutler Real Estate at 330-688-2100

229 Haven Ave, Barberton, 44203 3 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Custom Ranch, 2270sf, 3bdrm, 2 full and 1 half bath. Kitchen and Formal Dining room, Family room with electric fireplace. Den/Office, first floor laundry room. Part unfinished basement. Home has been vacant for years and not winterized. All inspections and repairs are buyer responsibility. Property being sold "AS IS". Seller will not do any repairs.

For open house information, contact Yvonne Johnston, Cutler Real Estate at 330-896-1680