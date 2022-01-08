Take a look at these homes for sale in Madison

(Madison, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

324 Galileo Dr, Madison, 53718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Ready 03/14/22! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.

6017 Minong Ln, Fitchburg, 53711 3 Beds 3 Baths | $342,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Ready 1/15/2022! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.

4414 St Andrews Dr, Middleton, 53597 4 Beds 4 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,267 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Exceptional home in The Community of Bishops Bay! 4 bdrm + office or in-law quarters, 4 baths with upgraded lighting, hardware and window coverings throughout. Beautiful open kitchen with SS, granite counter tops, upgraded range and professional hood, large pantry with wine refrigerator, mud room / laundry, master suite on main level, two bedrooms upstairs with Jack & Jill bath, bdrm with full bath and family room in walk-out LL, enclosed 3 season porch, fully insulated 2 car garage, unfinished LL includes workshop, exercise / play room and lots of storage. Well maintained with RO drinking water system, professional yard, HVAC and extermination services. 2021 HOA dues $1,300 and include use of community pool, gym and clubhouse.

4908 Winners Cir, Middleton, 53562 7 Beds 7 Baths | $2,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,275 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Magnificent home by Keuler Construction with stunning pastoral views. Grand entrance opens to expansive views from the living room/kitchen and screen porch. The formal dining space offers adjacent butlers pantry, stunning crown molding throughout, palatial primary ensuite with his and her walk-in closets and Carrera marble tile and soaking tub. Lower level makes this home a dream for entertaining with a game room, exercise room, full second kitchen, theater room and your own Bucky Badger gymnasium. The inground pool and outdoor kitchen along with the cozy living area and wood burning fireplace can be enjoyed by all. Lower level bedroom suite or the additional 4 bedrooms up provide plenty of space for everyone to spread out. Second floor private office and additional laundry room.

